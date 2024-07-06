Easily Shred Rotisserie Chicken With Just One Kitchen Tool

Whether you've leveled up your homemade rotisserie chicken game or simply bought your favorite brand, you know how delicious and versatile the golden-brown birds are. But shredding a rotisserie chicken with your fingers or a fork can be a tedious, juicy mess. Instead, use a kitchen appliance you may not have thought of for this purpose: your stand mixer or hand mixer. You'll still need your fingers for part of the process, but the results will be so much easier.

Start with a warm or room-temperature rotisserie chicken and remove all the bones and skin — try deboning your chicken with this plastic bag hack to keep your fingers clean. Separate any tendons and joints from the good stuff. You can either toss the bones and junky parts or, better yet, turn your leftovers into an easy homemade stock. You can also snack on the skin while you work or save it for later.

Place the cleaned chicken pieces in a large bowl. Add your specific seasoning mix to the bowl now, if you wish, or wait until you're ready to use the shredded chicken for something specific. Now, get your mixer ready! Whether you use a stand mixer with a flat beater attachment or a hand mixer, make sure to set it to low speed — otherwise, you may end up redecorating your kitchen with chicken. Now shred the pieces into your desired consistency. This mixing process should take between 30 seconds and a minute.