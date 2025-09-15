Keep Your Omelets Perfectly Intact With This Potato Upgrade

Omelets can be a bit of a tricky beast to master. If you don't already know how to make a perfect omelet, there are plenty of tips and tricks out there to level your game up. One lesser-known way to do it involves the addition of potatoes to create a more stable bottom that will help you avoid the omelet cracking or breaking apart when you fold it in half. All you need is your favorite potato (russet works particularly well, though), sliced very thinly.

The thinness of the slice is crucial here, since you'll be cooking these potatoes in the pan rather than cooking them in advance. To start, lay your thinly cut potato slices all along the pan's bottom so it's mostly covered. Then, pour your scrambled egg mixture over the top. Add whatever fillings you typically go for, and let the whole thing cook through until the egg is no longer runny. You should be able to flip half of the omelet over without it breaking apart or losing structural integrity, and the potato slices you placed along the pan's bottom should be cooked all the way through and lightly crispy on the outside. Not only is it a textural win, but it adds extra body and flavor to the omelet, too, making for an even better breakfast experience.