Keep Your Omelets Perfectly Intact With This Potato Upgrade
Omelets can be a bit of a tricky beast to master. If you don't already know how to make a perfect omelet, there are plenty of tips and tricks out there to level your game up. One lesser-known way to do it involves the addition of potatoes to create a more stable bottom that will help you avoid the omelet cracking or breaking apart when you fold it in half. All you need is your favorite potato (russet works particularly well, though), sliced very thinly.
The thinness of the slice is crucial here, since you'll be cooking these potatoes in the pan rather than cooking them in advance. To start, lay your thinly cut potato slices all along the pan's bottom so it's mostly covered. Then, pour your scrambled egg mixture over the top. Add whatever fillings you typically go for, and let the whole thing cook through until the egg is no longer runny. You should be able to flip half of the omelet over without it breaking apart or losing structural integrity, and the potato slices you placed along the pan's bottom should be cooked all the way through and lightly crispy on the outside. Not only is it a textural win, but it adds extra body and flavor to the omelet, too, making for an even better breakfast experience.
More ways to level up your potato omelet
If you haven't yet seen these 9 simple ways to take your omelet to the next level, you're missing out. Plenty of these are doable with this potato hack, like aerating your eggs before pouring them in the pan to make a nice and fluffy omelet, or using butter when you cook it to impart that rich, dairy flavor. If you're game to cook on a lower heat, you can also add cheese to the pan before your potatoes. This will create a crispy cooked layer of cheese that's flexible yet crunchy at the same time. It'll let you swaddle up that omelet even better than just the potatoes on their own, and of course, cheese with anything is a winning flavor combo.
Adding unique ingredients is another easy ticket to a star status meal. You can simply add cream cheese to your omelet for a tasty upgrade when mixing up your egg mixture, which makes it lighter and more velvety. No one's ever gone wrong with a sprinkle of bacon and tomatoes (either fresh or sun-dried; both are delicious), and fresh greens and herbs like green onion or basil make for a fine addition. Pico de gallo, picante sauce, or salsa serve as excellent accouterments for this style of omelet, though you may find yourself reaching for the ketchup with the starchy addition of potatoes. However you choose to dress it up, you're sure to find this a filling and delectable way to fold and eat your omelet.