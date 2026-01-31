The Common Fish That Belongs In Your Next Omelet

Few dishes are as customizable as the omelet. From regional differences like the creamy, unfilled French omelet to the heartier, folded, and loaded with fillings American-style omelet. On top of that, it's the perfect vessel use up your leftovers. There are many ways to upgrade your omelet, and one of the most underrated add-ins is salmon. To learn more about this elite combo, Food Republic spoke with David Davidov, recipe and culinary content developer, as well as founder of The Cooking Foodie.

According to Davidov, balance is the reason that salmon and eggs naturally work together. "Eggs are rich, soft, and neutral, while salmon brings saltiness, fat, and a slightly smoky or savory depth," he told us. Just think about tried-and-tested classics like smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on toast — a salmon omelet is just a tweaked preparation of this. Beyond taste, their respective textures are perfectly complementary: "Tender flakes of salmon folded into creamy eggs feel intentional and comforting, not heavy or greasy," Davidov noted. As if that wasn't convincing enough, salmon is a cut above your standard veggie or ham filling, making it an easy way to add a gourmet touch to an otherwise simple breakfast.

As for what salmon you should use, Davidov noted that both smoked salmon and gently cooked salmon work. For those in a pinch, canned salmon is also a convenient, cost-effective choice. Salmon is extremely tender and is particularly susceptible to drying, so it's always best added during the folding stage or even added on top after the omelet is finished. "I usually tear [smoked salmon] into small pieces," Davidov told us. "If I'm using fresh salmon, I cook it separately first, just until barely done, then flake it."