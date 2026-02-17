Use Up Leftover Pot Roast In This Simple Breakfast Food
So, you've made an expert-approved pot roast and are now saddled with leftovers. Sure, you could enjoy some French onion pot roast sandwiches, but what about breakfast — or even better, breakfast for dinner? We're talking about a pot roast omelet here, people. It's a fantastic option for dinner, with only three ounces of pot roast giving you about 25 grams of protein — plus around six grams of protein per egg. Add some vegetables and a carb or two, and you'll have a hearty, satisfying meal on your hands, all in one convenient package.
Best of all, it's a simple meal: Embrace the pot roast flavors and add potatoes, stewed onions, and carrots from the roast (which shreds into bite-sized pieces beautifully), and then top everything with a swirl of gravy. A little thyme in the egg mixture will complement the taste of your roast effortlessly — plus, it will bring a pop of freshness to help the meal steer away from being too heavy.
Get creative with your pot roast omelet flavors
A traditional pot roast omelet is delicious in its own right, but if you find yourself just a touch sick of gravy, there are a myriad of ways you can dress it up into something new. Personally, we'd look to the rest of the world for inspo. Take, for example, a bánh mì omelet. Add a little Kewpie mayo and rice vinegar to your egg mixture, and layer on some fresh cilantro, cucumber, peppers, and radish. The finishing touch? A swizzle of Sriracha. Delish on its own or in a baguette!
While a traditional katsu curry is made with chicken or pork, combining a rich, Japanese curry with pot roast isn't unheard of. Plate some sticky rice, lay down your roast (with some toasted panko crumbs for texture, if you'd like), top everything with a tornado omelet, chives, and some Japanese curry as your sauce for a filling take on omurice.
Or look to the Americas for inspiration. Many of us love a good old breakfast burrito, and we know that pot roast makes a solid taco or quesadilla filler, so why not combine the best of both worlds? Take a basic breakfast burrito recipe, and instead of whatever meat you'd normally use, just toss in some shredded pot roast. Dinner never was so easy (or tasty).