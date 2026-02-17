Use Up Leftover Pot Roast In This Simple Breakfast Food

A traditional pot roast omelet is delicious in its own right, but if you find yourself just a touch sick of gravy, there are a myriad of ways you can dress it up into something new. Personally, we'd look to the rest of the world for inspo. Take, for example, a bánh mì omelet. Add a little Kewpie mayo and rice vinegar to your egg mixture, and layer on some fresh cilantro, cucumber, peppers, and radish. The finishing touch? A swizzle of Sriracha. Delish on its own or in a baguette!

While a traditional katsu curry is made with chicken or pork, combining a rich, Japanese curry with pot roast isn't unheard of. Plate some sticky rice, lay down your roast (with some toasted panko crumbs for texture, if you'd like), top everything with a tornado omelet, chives, and some Japanese curry as your sauce for a filling take on omurice.

Or look to the Americas for inspiration. Many of us love a good old breakfast burrito, and we know that pot roast makes a solid taco or quesadilla filler, so why not combine the best of both worlds? Take a basic breakfast burrito recipe, and instead of whatever meat you'd normally use, just toss in some shredded pot roast. Dinner never was so easy (or tasty).