Why You Shouldn't Wait To Shred Leftover Rotisserie Chicken

A fresh, hot rotisserie chicken is a weekday dinner workhorse, as suitable for enchiladas as it is for a Caesar salad. Naturally you picked up the heaviest chicken in the bunch, so you got the most meat possible, but if you habitually bring it home, use part of it, and then stash the rest in the fridge to shred later (the "future me's problem" method), you're doing yourself — namely your fingers — a major disservice. The reason you shouldn't wait to shred leftover rotisserie chicken is simply because the meat shreds much more easily when it's still slightly warm.

Without getting scientific on you, when the chicken is cold, like refrigerator-cold, the fats in the meat have gone solid, making the flesh tougher to pull apart. But if you shred your rotisserie chicken while it's room temperature, those fats are still liquid, meaning the meat is tender and juicy and tends to just fall off the bone. We don't know about you, but we'd prefer to work smarter, not harder, in the kitchen. So you should just shred the whole chicken at once, or pick off what you need, and if you have a few minutes while the pot for dinner is simmering on your stove, you can shred the rest for storage then.