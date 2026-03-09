Beyond Butter: Sprinkle These Seasonings On Your Popcorn And Thank Us Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We here at Food Republic do not discriminate when it comes to snacks. We love it all, from easy no-bake cookie balls, to crispy and colorful veggie chips, to the inimitable movie staple that is classically buttered popcorn. However, every so often, even the tried-and-true flavor combos could use a bit of an upgrade. Miso caramel, anyone?

Compared to, say, a standard tortilla chip, which is more or less designed to be a vehicle for dips, popcorn is an ideal canvas for experimentation in and of itself. Its inherent taste is mild and toasty, meaning you can enjoy it in either savory or sweet profiles; its puffed exterior has enough surface area to trap every tiny grain of flavor; and with a bit of fat, seasonings really have a chance to stick and shine.

And speaking of fat: The trick to avoiding a dry, bland bowl is all in the application, friends. Whether you decide to use ghee, coconut oil, butter, or even bacon grease to pop and coat your kernels — though we suggest choosing an option that complements the flavor profile you're going for — make sure you're tossing everything with plenty of enthusiasm and even-handedness. This ensures every nook and cranny is coated before you sprinkle your spices. Trust us — without that foundation, your seasonings will simply end up at the bottom of the bowl.