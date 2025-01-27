Pro Tips For Making The Crispiest Veggie Chips

As far as snacks go, chips are pretty elite. They're the perfect companion to casual movie nights on the couch, sandwich lunches, and even elegant caviar and chip appetizers. And sure, you could head to the grocery store to choose any number of bags to throw in your cart — but you could also step into your own kitchen to make veggie chips that are just as crispy and flavorful as what you can find on the shelves. Costas Spiliadis, founder of Estiatorio Milos, told Food Republic exactly how the vegetable chips at his global collection of Mediterranean seafood restaurants come together.

Before you turn to prep, you have to choose your base. All sorts of vegetables can become chips using largely the same process — many home cooks use root vegetables, like carrots, beets, sweet potatoes, or parsnips because their texture and starch content translate particularly well into chips, but a zucchini chip recipe is also a staple.

Then get your chosen veg ready for the frying oil. "We coat our vegetables in plain flour to add that extra layer of crispness," Spiliadis informed us, "and we dip them in water to make sure the flour really sticks to them." If the food is rich in starch, or you add the batter, coating, or layer of plain flour as Spiliadis suggests, frying will also create a dehydrated starch crust that holds moisture in the interior of the food as it cooks so that it doesn't become too dry. At the same time, the coating will crisp up beautifully in the high heat of the oil.