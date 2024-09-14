Is There A Difference Between Pork Rinds And Chicharróns?

Pork rinds, chicharróns, pork scratchings, cracklins — pork skin chips go by a surprising number of names. But, are they all the same? No matter what they're called, these salty snacks all refer to dehydrated pork skin that's deep fried, boiled, roasted, or rendered until puffing up into golden crispy chips. One big difference simply relies on geography: Pork rinds are more of a U.S. treat whereas chicharróns are a global goodie.

Found at gas stations and vending machines across America, alongside potato chips and cheetos, pork rinds are prepared by boiling pork skins in water. After several hours of chilling, the process causes the fat to separate, leaving behind the crispy morsels. In recent years, pork rinds have managed to ditch their branding as a junk food and have re-emerged in popularity among those that follow a low-carb, keto diet thanks to their high-protein content.

In the United States, pork rind recipes have popped up all over, especially in the south. Down in Louisiana, they call 'em cracklins or cracklings. This Cajun-style spin gets prepared through a process called rendering where hog back fat or pork belly is added to hot oil. Slow-cooked pieces of pork begin to crisp up after about an hour of simmering.

Cracklins aren't the only style of pork skin chips served in the southern part of the country, renowned for comfort foods. A similar treat called fatback or lardons gets cooked up for special occasions, like holidays or funerals. It's prepared by frying a particular cut of pork and serving immediately, while still piping hot.