No-Bake Cookie Balls Are Only 3 Ingredients, So Why Not Try Them?
Do you wish there were an easier way to make decadent homemade desserts, without needing a laundry list of ingredients and dirtying every bowl in your kitchen? When you don't have the patience to revamp your classic chocolate cake recipe or make a batch of chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, try three-ingredient cookie balls. These simple treats are made using chocolate sandwich cookies like Oreos; one eight-ounce package of cream cheese; and a simple chocolate or candy coating.
These versatile confections are prepared without the use of any fancy equipment or appliances, including your oven. Simply crush your whole sandwich cookies in a blender or food processor, or in a resealable plastic bag with a rolling pin. Mix the cookie crumbs with softened cream cheese and form into evenly-sized balls. This two-ingredient mixture should be moist yet malleable.
Chill the portioned dough in the refrigerator for at least an hour. This helps to firm up each individual ball, which is crucial when it comes time to dip. Once they're properly chilled, dip your cookie balls in melted chocolate or candy melts, combined with a bit of oil if it isn't quite smooth at first. For added visual appeal, cover your easy truffles in a variety of toppings, like shredded coconut, chopped nuts, or cocoa powder.
Change your ingredients to make a variety of no-bake cookie balls
Once you feel comfortable making chocolate cookie balls, try other varieties. If you're set on Oreos, be aware that the volume of cream in each flavor may vary. If you find that your cookie and cream cheese mixture is too wet to scoop, chill the dough in 15-minute increments, checking on them until they're solid. It's also easy swap out chocolate sandwich cookies for vanilla wafers and cover the cookie balls in white chocolate or colorful candy melts. Alternatively, mix unexpected ingredients like peanut butter or freeze-dried fruit into the melted coating for extra flavor.
For a completely different cookie ball take, combine vanilla wafers with chopped walnuts, refreshing orange juice, and powdered sugar. Carefully mix in mini chocolate chips before rolling the balls for a delightful treat. You can also make the balls out of crushed graham crackers, nuts, and sweetened condensed milk.
To forgo the use of packaged cookies, make cookie balls with more natural ingredients like dried fruit and oats. No-bake snickerdoodle cookie dough balls can be made of Medjool dates and blanched almond flour, but taste like the classic treat. You can also make a simplified version of loaded "monster" cookies by combining oats, peanut butter, honey, mini chocolate chips, and candy shell-coated chocolate pieces. You can make many variations of simple and delicious no-bake cookie balls for everything from cocktail hour to a kids' birthday party.