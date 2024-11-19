No-Bake Cookie Balls Are Only 3 Ingredients, So Why Not Try Them?

Do you wish there were an easier way to make decadent homemade desserts, without needing a laundry list of ingredients and dirtying every bowl in your kitchen? When you don't have the patience to revamp your classic chocolate cake recipe or make a batch of chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, try three-ingredient cookie balls. These simple treats are made using chocolate sandwich cookies like Oreos; one eight-ounce package of cream cheese; and a simple chocolate or candy coating.

These versatile confections are prepared without the use of any fancy equipment or appliances, including your oven. Simply crush your whole sandwich cookies in a blender or food processor, or in a resealable plastic bag with a rolling pin. Mix the cookie crumbs with softened cream cheese and form into evenly-sized balls. This two-ingredient mixture should be moist yet malleable.

Chill the portioned dough in the refrigerator for at least an hour. This helps to firm up each individual ball, which is crucial when it comes time to dip. Once they're properly chilled, dip your cookie balls in melted chocolate or candy melts, combined with a bit of oil if it isn't quite smooth at first. For added visual appeal, cover your easy truffles in a variety of toppings, like shredded coconut, chopped nuts, or cocoa powder.