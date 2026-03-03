I Tried And Ranked 9 Blue Cheese Dressing Brands

Coming in dead last in my ranking is Stonewall Kitchen Blue Cheese Dressing. Not only is it the worst dressing I sampled on my taste-testing adventure, but it is downright gross. It may say Stonewall Kitchen is a creator of specialty foods on the label, but I struggle to find anything special about it.

After I dove into Stonewall Kitchen Blue Cheese Dressing, I immediately knew something was off. Not only did it contain almost no chunks of the namesake cheese, but the flavor was all wrong. It tasted like mayo and mustard, not blue cheese dressing. The texture was way too thin, as well.

Full disclosure: I also feel a bit duped by it as a whole because I'm a vegetarian. And after tasting it, I knew something was, literally, fishy. After reviewing the ingredients, I discovered it contained both Worcestershire sauce and anchovies. So it's definitely not plant-based friendly. Ugh. Regardless, my first instinct after tasting was that the flavor was more like Caesar dressing than blue cheese, and, oh man, was I right (Caesar typically contains Worcestershire and/or anchovies, after all).

To top it all off, a bottle of Stonewall Kitchen Blue Cheese Dressing cost me $6.99, making it the most expensive product on this list. It is a complete waste of money and space in your fridge. It's not even worth turning into a whipped topping. Next!