I Tried And Ranked 9 Blue Cheese Dressing Brands
For those in the know, blue cheese is arguably the tastiest salad dressing around. I mean, it's kind of like ranch dressing, but with an adult, sophisticated twist. I know funky cheese isn't for everyone, but blue cheese dressing is the perfect way to win someone over to the dark side. Ask me how I know. Sadly, this doesn't go for all brands of blue cheese dressing, though. No surprises here, but some deliver the good stuff — creamy texture and chunks of blue cheese to spare — and others are nothing short of a letdown. That's okay, though, as long as you are able to discern between the two.
I rounded up different brands of blue cheese dressing and put them to the test, so neither you nor I falls prey to lackluster versions of the recipe ever again. After tasting them all, I also ranked them based on texture, taste, presence of blue cheese, perceived quality, and price. I'll divulge the nitty-gritty details of my methodology at the end, but for now, let's find out which brands ruled the bunch, and which ones that are to be avoided at all costs.
9. Stonewall Kitchen Blue Cheese Dressing
Coming in dead last in my ranking is Stonewall Kitchen Blue Cheese Dressing. Not only is it the worst dressing I sampled on my taste-testing adventure, but it is downright gross. It may say Stonewall Kitchen is a creator of specialty foods on the label, but I struggle to find anything special about it.
After I dove into Stonewall Kitchen Blue Cheese Dressing, I immediately knew something was off. Not only did it contain almost no chunks of the namesake cheese, but the flavor was all wrong. It tasted like mayo and mustard, not blue cheese dressing. The texture was way too thin, as well.
Full disclosure: I also feel a bit duped by it as a whole because I'm a vegetarian. And after tasting it, I knew something was, literally, fishy. After reviewing the ingredients, I discovered it contained both Worcestershire sauce and anchovies. So it's definitely not plant-based friendly. Ugh. Regardless, my first instinct after tasting was that the flavor was more like Caesar dressing than blue cheese, and, oh man, was I right (Caesar typically contains Worcestershire and/or anchovies, after all).
To top it all off, a bottle of Stonewall Kitchen Blue Cheese Dressing cost me $6.99, making it the most expensive product on this list. It is a complete waste of money and space in your fridge. It's not even worth turning into a whipped topping. Next!
8. Kraft Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing
Kraft Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing was miles ahead of the brand that came in last place — I refuse to speak its name again — but if you didn't skip ahead, you know that's not saying much. As for Kraft's recipe itself, it wasn't abysmal, but unfortunately, it left a bad taste in my mouth all the same.
At first glance, Kraft Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing looked like it would taste excellent. I could see lots of spices in the mix, and there were a few small chunks of blue cheese. There weren't nearly enough to satisfy my desire for them, but, still, they weren't nonexistent. Even so, after sampling the dressing, I was severely let down. I detected a hint of blue cheese up front, but it didn't taste real. Instead, it tasted artificial and bordered on chemical. It was also exceptionally thin on my palate. I'm not talking about texture, either, although that was runny.
Additionally, the flavor of Kraft Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing screamed budget pick. Interestingly enough, compared to the other products I tried, it was more priced in the middle of the road. I paid $3.99 for my 16-ounce bottle, to be exact. As a result, there are several reasons to pass it over the next time you are at the store. Moving on.
7. Avo & Co. Blue Cheese Dressing
A 10-ounce bottle of Avo & Co. Blue Cheese Dressing ran me $6.49, making it the second priciest bottle of the bunch. While that was a red flag, I'd be more than willing to fork over top dollar for a premium product that hits all the blue cheese dressing marks. Sadly, that's not what Avo & Co.'s product was.
Avo & Co. Blue Cheese Dressing is a 100% avocado oil product made with real avocados, and it does not contain any artificial preservatives or seed oils. As such, it has a certain appeal for shoppers who want to avoid seed oils. For everyone else, though, I can't really recommend it. When I poured some of it into a ramekin, I noticed a decent amount of blue cheese chunks. Unfortunately, that's where my interest started to wane. Once I got a mouthful, I discovered the flavor was extra thin, despite the thicker texture. It had a touch of tanginess, something any blue cheese dressing should possess, but not nearly enough to make me happy. Plus, it also had a sweet aftertaste that left me saying, "Huh?"
Admittedly, I enjoyed Avo & Co. Blue Cheese Dressing more than the brands in the last two spots on my list. Even so, the sweet flavor, lack of tang, and elevated price tag most certainly set it back in my ranking. All of the upcoming brands have it beat.
6. Great Value Blue Cheese Dressing
When it comes to Walmart's Great Value private-label brand, I've been let down too many times — like with the strawberry ice cream. Sure, the brand is extremely affordable, but generally speaking, I've found the low price is an accurate representation of the brand's diminished quality. Regardless, Great Value Blue Cheese Dressing was much better than many of its other products.
A 16-ounce bottle of Great Value Blue Cheese Dressing only cost me $2.32, so it was the least expensive brand I sampled, which won it points. However, it still wasn't what I'd call a great recipe. It had a few extra small chunks floating around and the slightest hint of tanginess, but it would need at least twice as much of both to qualify it as a quality recipe overall. Actually, it was eerily similar to Kraft (back in eighth place), but it lacked the artificial, chemical aftertaste.
I know I haven't had many nice things to say about the products discussed thus far, but rest assured, it only gets better from here on out. Everything coming up blew me away regarding flavor, texture, and presence of blue cheese.
5. Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing
Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing may cost just slightly more than Great Value — $2.74, for a 15-ounce bottle, to be exact — but it's miles ahead in the flavor and texture department. Hooray! In fact, this is where my ranking takes a serious turn for the better.
After a single spoonful of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing, I knew it would beat quite a few products. It boasted a nice blue cheese flavor, had a good amount of tang, and was nice and creamy. While smaller than preferred, there was a decent amount of blue cheese pieces, as well. Was it as chunky as the name would suggest? Nah, but it put up a good showing. The flavors lingered on my palate and progressed in a pleasing way, too. Translation: There was no doubt in my mind that it was a better-than-decent blue cheese dressing recipe.
My main complaint about Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing is that it wasn't quite as thick as I would have liked. It wasn't thin, but a bit more clinging ability would serve it well. Even so, the texture was far from bad overall. I would happily purchase it again, but only if the products in the top four are unavailable, because they are tastier, better textured, and boast lots of cheesy chunks. Enough said.
4. Ken's Steak House Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing
Coming in fourth place is Ken's Steak House Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing. As a fan of the brand overall, I was a bit surprised it didn't rank a touch higher, but don't get it twisted: It's a delicious recipe by any standards. Obviously, I thought three brands tasted better, but you sure could do a whole lot worse than Ken's.
A 16-ounce bottle of Ken's Steak House Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing cost me $3.34, so it was priced pretty well. It also had a deliciously thick texture that easily clung to my palate, and the carrot sticks I dipped into it. However, the flavor of the dressing is what really sets it ahead of all the lower-ranking brands. It put the yumminess of blue cheese right up front and still maintained a kick at the end. Finally, am I right? Even the aroma was spot-on. Plus, I also detected some onion and garlic to round out the taste.
Could Ken's Steak House Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing have been a bit richer? Yes, and that's the main reason it didn't make it to the top three. Still, it is a drool-worthy pick worthy of any blue cheese dressing lover's attention. When I gave it a try, it was undoubtedly the best I had sampled so far. That changed after everything was said and done, but fourth place is darn good, if I do say so myself. Nice job, Ken.
3. Bolthouse Farms Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing
It's finally time for the top three brands of blue cheese dressing, and the first product to clinch one of the coveted spots is Bolthouse Farms. A 12-ounce bottle cost me $3.99, so the price could be a hair better, but does that really matter if it's one of the best? My vote is no. Additionally, it does not contain any artificial preservatives or flavors, and it is made with real buttermilk (at least that's what the label says), so it had a few things going for it before I even got a spoonful into my mouth.
After examining my little ramekin full of Bolthouse Farms Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing, I was instantly pleased with the amount of chunks present. Finally, there was plenty of the namesake ingredient to speak of. The texture was nice and thick, as well. After sampling, I found it to be very similar to Ken's, in fourth place, but the abundance of cheese chunks set it ahead. It was also deliciously creamy overall, and the quality simply felt and tasted better on my tongue.
If you're looking for a low-calorie option, Bolthouse Farms Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing is the one. A single serving only contains 50 calories, and everything else falls into the 100 to 160 range. Thankfully, you'd never guess by the flavor, either. Even so, the two upcoming brands are truly where it's at if chunks of blue cheese and texture are your main priorities.
2. Marie's Real Premium Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing
As the name suggests, Marie's Real Premium Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing is indeed a premium product. One taste was all it took for me to agree. Of course, I still went back for several more — how could I not? — but there was no doubt it blew everything that ranked lower away. Seriously, it was creamy, deliciously thick, and had flavor for days.
A 12-ounce bottle of Marie's Real Premium Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing ran me $4.14, so it's a touch pricier than many of the lower-ranking brands, but it more than made up for it in the quality department — it was far from bland. After snagging a bite, I was impressed with all the chunks of cheese within, and I also reveled in its ability to coat my palate like a pro. Additionally, it left a nice zesty tang on my tongue that could only be achieved by premium blue cheese. Another thing I enjoyed was that it came in a wide-mouth container that's ideal for dipping or grabbing big spoonfuls.
Marie's Real Premium Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing is a drool-worthy product for sure. In fact, I enlisted a friend to help me on my taste-testing adventure, and they deemed it their No. 1 pick overall. Still, I found the brand that I awarded first to have a better kick and more of the pungent blue cheese flavor we all crave.
1. Marzetti Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing
If you won't settle for anything less than the best of the best, there's no doubt in my mind that Marzetti Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing is the product for you. It had everything a blue cheese lover like me could want. From the texture to the flavor to the quality and beyond, it hit all the marks of a top-notch recipe, and it did it with style. Plus, a 13-ounce bottle only cost me $3.99, so it's even priced better than my second-place pick. Truly, it's winning on all fronts.
Marzetti's Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing recipe doesn't feature any artificial flavors or colors, so what you see is what you get, and that's something I can always get behind. What truly made me swoon for it, though, was the abundance of blue cheese chunks and the super zesty flavors I got in every mouthful. Not only did it have blue cheese for days, but it also gave me a hint of garlic that kept me coming back for more. The texture was so creamy and thick, it clung to my palate and the numerous carrot sticks I dipped into it like a champ as well. Seriously, I can't think of a single thing to dislike about it. I'm certain you won't, either. I'd even say that if you spooned some into a dish, you could easily pass it off as homemade, making it one of the best uses of blue cheese I can think of.
Methodology
Tasting and ranking the nine blue cheese dressing brands found above was a yummy adventure, at least for the most part. With this in mind, I had to come up with a way to not only get the job done but rank them accordingly. I decided to conduct my taste test by first savoring little spoonfuls of each product, and then following it up by dipping carrot sticks into them.
After sampling, I ranked each of the products based on texture, taste, the presence of blue cheese, perceived quality, and price. The brands that felt like they were made with premium ingredients, had the richest flavors and textures, and, of course, the most chunks of blue cheese came out on top. Stick to the top four, and you'll be glad you did.
Now that you and I both have the best blue cheese dressing all sorted, we can focus on other things, like adding it to coleslaw, incorporating unusual salad ingredients into our next bowl along with the dressing, and more.