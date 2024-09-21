Ranking Store-Bought Caesar Dressing From Worst To Best

Sometimes you lack both time and inclination to whip up a restaurant-quality Caesar salad — and you wish you had a bottled Caesar dressing that tastes as good as homemade.

But where do you start? Caesar with avocado oil? With asiago cheese? Light or creamy Caesar? Two friends and I spent a weekend testing some of the bestselling brands and came up with some great selections — and a few surprises. We tested for flavor — did this really taste like a great Caesar? We tasted for texture — how did it pour out of the container?

So many of these dressings were actually pretty good, so good that a few of them could probably fool people into thinking that you made them yourself. Be sure to choose the right lettuce for your Caesar, though, and don't forget the croutons. Here's what I found, starting with the unfortunate last choice and ending with my group's favorites.