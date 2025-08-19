Why Great Value Strawberry Ice Cream Is The Worst Choice On Store Shelves
Whether you're making TikTok's viral ice cream bread or just looking for a classic tub of strawberry ice cream to enjoy during your latest Netflix binge, finding the perfect one can be tricky. With so many different brands to choose from, are you expected to sit around and sample them all? Wait ... we did. Food Republic tried and ranked 13 store-bought strawberry ice cream brands, and while there were plenty of delicious options, one our taste testers felt you should completely avoid is Great Value Strawberry Ice Cream from Walmart.
At under $3 per tub, the affordability is where the benefits ended. Other customers seem to agree, noting that the ice cream lacks both overall flavor and the iconic strawberry pieces you expect from this variety. "The only 'strawberry' here ... was the picture on the lid," one Walmart shopper wrote.
Unfortunately, Reddit concurs, with one user calling the product "not-so-Great Value." Another recalled the superior strawberry ice cream of their childhood, writing that it "was sweet and the strawberries a bit tart in comparison. I loved the big pieces of strawberry. Now there's no such thing and I miss it."
Hallmarks of a great strawberry ice cream
While you can learn tips for picking out the best premium ice cream — like checking its weight to gauge richness — sometimes you just want to know which brand is best so you can get in and get out. Luckily, we already did the digging for you, and we can wholeheartedly say you can't go wrong with Tillamook Oregon Strawberry Ice Cream. Many customers praise its creaminess, with one Target shopper writing, "This is the best treat ever. You can not find another ice cream that has this smooth texture. You don't know when to put the spoon down." As a dairy powerhouse, this doesn't surprise us at all.
Ultimately, the real difference between the two brands lies in the details. While Tillamook's ice cream is packed with strawberry pieces, giving you that authentic fruit flavor and texture, Great Value's offering was devoid of them. In fact, reviewers often mentioned how the ice cream was largely tasteless. It simply fails to deliver the core components — creamy texture and real strawberry flavor — that Tillamook provides in spades.