Why Great Value Strawberry Ice Cream Is The Worst Choice On Store Shelves

Whether you're making TikTok's viral ice cream bread or just looking for a classic tub of strawberry ice cream to enjoy during your latest Netflix binge, finding the perfect one can be tricky. With so many different brands to choose from, are you expected to sit around and sample them all? Wait ... we did. Food Republic tried and ranked 13 store-bought strawberry ice cream brands, and while there were plenty of delicious options, one our taste testers felt you should completely avoid is Great Value Strawberry Ice Cream from Walmart.

At under $3 per tub, the affordability is where the benefits ended. Other customers seem to agree, noting that the ice cream lacks both overall flavor and the iconic strawberry pieces you expect from this variety. "The only 'strawberry' here ... was the picture on the lid," one Walmart shopper wrote.

Unfortunately, Reddit concurs, with one user calling the product "not-so-Great Value." Another recalled the superior strawberry ice cream of their childhood, writing that it "was sweet and the strawberries a bit tart in comparison. I loved the big pieces of strawberry. Now there's no such thing and I miss it."