Forget Ricotta, Try Whipping Up Blue Cheese For A Versatile Topping

Blue cheese can be intimidating. With its sharp, pungent flavor and vibrant veins of delicious mold, it is not a food for the ambivalent. With its undeniable kick, blue cheese may seem worlds away from the soft, mild flavors of ricotta. But if you're looking to up the sharpness in your dinner recipes, whipped blue cheese is exactly the topping you've been searching for.

Though blue cheese and ricotta differ in spice and tang, both are soft, rich cheeses. They crumble and blend easily, so substituting one for the other won't change your kitchen methodology — just the flavor impact in your final dish.

If you're ready to substitute in whipped blue cheese, start by thinking twice about the dishes you usually use ricotta in. Mac and cheese with blue cheese layered on top of the cheddar or American cheese you're already using creates a full-flavor blast of a meal. A dollop of whipped blue cheese on a buttery baked potato elevates your meal from a basic staple to a gourmet treat. Or, try subbing in blue cheese for ricotta in scrambled eggs for a rich, salty brunch delight.