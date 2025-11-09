Why Pistachios Used To Be Red

Shop for nut products in the 1970s, and options might include the nostalgic Koogle peanut butter spread, the crunchy delights of a peanut and coconut Chick-O-Stick, and a bag of red pistachios. Looking back, the first two options make sense — they're cult-favorite brand items — but brightly colored pistachios? What's that all about?

Intriguingly, no one's quite sure why producers started coloring the pistachio shell (the interior nut would typically remain unchanged). The processing utilized a red dye, which didn't impact the taste but did leave lightly colored smudge marks on your fingers. A mild annoyance while snacking, such an attribute proved extra-frustrating when cooking — no one wants to eat red-tinged green beans with pistachio pesto.

Two general theories explain a reason for the coloration. Some cite that a New York-based importer, Zaloom, started the trend in the early 1900s in an effort to lend pistachios a more eye-catching appearance. Alternatively, some believe the practice started to cover up shell discoloration, since naturally dried pistachios can readily pick up blemishes. Regardless, the once-widespread practice lingered into the 1980s, then disappeared off American shelves entirely.