How To Easily Remove The Skin Off Of Almonds

It can be a chore to remove the skin from almonds, but there's a simple technique that makes it a breeze: blanching. This method involves briefly heating the nuts and rapidly cooling them immediately after. The process is simple — start by bringing a pot of water to a rolling boil, then add the almonds and cook for no more than 60 seconds. Next, transfer them to a bowl of ice water and let them chill for another minute to halt the cooking process.

In just a few minutes, magic will occur, as the almond's skin will start to detach from its inner flesh after softening from the water. Next, pick up a cooled-off almond and pinch it between two fingers, and the skin will slip off like a glove. This is cleaner and quicker than roasting, freezing, or scratching the skin off with no prep, and it's also a great option when you're working with large batches of almonds — in no time, you'll have a pile of smooth, skinless nuts ready for any use.

This method also preserves the almond's shape, since it won't get bloated from soaking in water, or shrink from roasting. It maintains the nut's original firmness and texture, as well, because it's only exposed to water for a few minutes. Blanching is the perfect option when you need uncooked almonds that retain their smooth and natural appearance.