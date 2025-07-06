Meet Italian Walnut Cake: The 3-Ingredient Dessert That's Classic For A Reason

When preparing desserts, a simple approach comes with its own benefits. Deftly combine only a few ingredients, and flavors shine in pure form. It's a way of cooking that is especially evident in the best Italian dishes; the cuisine is celebrated for letting high-quality produce take the stage.

So if you have some walnuts on hand, craft a torta di noci. Despite needing only three ingredients, this Italian cake translates a delicious walnut flavor while surprisingly avoiding dryness. Plus, assembly of the dessert is straightforward.

You'll simply need to use one of the foolproof ways to separate eggs, then whisk the egg whites with sugar, essentially forming a meringue. Simultaneously, the egg yolks also get mixed with a dose of sugar, as well as the ground walnuts. Fold the two egg-based components gently (the meringue is what gives the cake lift, after all), and after around half an hour in the oven, the classic dessert is finished. With a nice crumble, nutty chunks, and sizable thickness, this walnut cake looks like it entails greater effort.