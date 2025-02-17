How To Roast Nuts At Home And Which Ones Cook Fastest

Roasting greatly elevates the flavor of food like nuts, activating the Maillard reaction (not to be confused with caramelization) to darken their color and enhance both texture and taste. Roasted nuts are a great addition to salads, baked goods like pumpkin bread, and a host of other recipes. But what is the best way to roast nuts at home, and how much time does it take to toast them properly?

To find the answers, Food Republic queried gourmet tour guide and food writer Roberta Muir, who served up some expert insight regarding the best method for toasting nuts, which ones roast the fastest, and how to avoid common mistakes during the at-home toasting process. According to Muir, oven roasting is the best approach for any type of nut, and it's particularly advised for larger varieties like peanuts, almonds, and whole cashews. "All nuts roast most evenly in the oven — where they get constant heat all around them," Muir explained.

"For oven roasting, I spread nuts in a single layer on an oven tray and place them in a preheated 360-degree Fahrenheit oven for 5-10 minutes, depending [on] how dark I want them, stirring them occasionally if necessary, so they [color] evenly," Muir shared. If a mixture of nuts is being roasted, Muir recommended separating them and toasting the different varieties individually, as each type will need a slightly different amount of oven time to achieve an ideal roasted finish. "Smaller nuts (or pieces of nut such as slivered almonds) tend to roast the fastest because they have less surface area to [color]," Muir told us.