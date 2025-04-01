For A Nutty Brownie Upgrade, Think Outside Of Just Walnuts
Looking for a unique addition beyond the traditional walnut for your next batch of brownies? Food Republic reached out to Chef Christopher Hensel for the ideal upgrade. Chef Hansel quickly revealed there are tons of nut options (beyond walnuts) that complement or evoke totally unique flavors in classic gooey, chocolatey brownies. To incorporate nuts in brownie batter, simply chop them into uniform sizes before adding them right at the end. (Try using about 125 grams of chopped nuts, but you can use as little or as many as you like.)
Give the nuts and batter combination a quick stir to ensure even dispersion before gently pouring the batter into the base of your baking dish and baking per your recipe's instructions. The end result: fudgy brownies studded with flavorful nuts. You can also hold off on mixing the nuts into the batter and instead place them evenly on top right before baking so they get toasty while the brownie below keeps the same texture. Whether it's walnuts, pecans, macadamias, pistachios, or almonds, each provides a different textural and tasting experience that you can curate to your tastes every single time.
Stir in pecans
The first and most recommended swap for walnuts is pecans. Chef Hansel explains that pecans are "probably the best, and closet replacement for walnuts." The brownies' cocoa flavors pair perfectly with the rich, fatty notes in the nuts. The flavor profile of pecans, Chef Hansel further divulges, is "buttery and slightly sweet, perfect for caramel-based brownies." To create them, simply swirl in a salted caramel sauce. (Just don't forget this unexpected ingredient to boost any caramel sauce.)
Chop up some hazelnuts
Everyone knows the delicious hazelnut-flavored dessert spread, Nutella, which has been around much longer than you'd think. Chef Hansel explains how real hazelnuts "pair beautifully with chocolate for a Nutella-like taste." After all, hazelnuts are known for their chocolate undertone. Mimic the flavors in this fan-favorite spread by incorporating chopped hazelnuts in the brownies. While you're at it, dollop in scoops of Nutella with chopped nuts for the ultimate treat. Or, if you want the flavor of hazelnut without the crunch, simply top the baked brownies with the spread.
Incorporate rich macadamia nuts
Chef Hansel explores the delicate taste of macadamia nuts. He describes how they "provide a rich, creamy crunch." Pair the macadamia nuts with white chocolate chips to balance out the rich cocoa in the brownies. The little bites of white chocolate and nuts double down on that creamy nature while providing pops of sweet vanilla. Or, try what may seem like an odd pairing in these fudgy macadamia and peanut butter brownies that feature sweet, salty, creamy nut butter and bursts of crunchy creamy macadamias.
Boost contrast with pistachios
Pistachio nuts are known for their vibrant, spring-green color. Chef Hansel recommends them because they "offer a slight saltiness and a unique visual contrast." The extra bit of salt from the nut enhances the chocolatey flavor. You can easily mix them into the batter, but creating a pistachio chocolate crust is another creative idea that is beyond delicious. To make it, crush the pistachios then evenly distribute them on top of the uncooked brownies. You can even place chocolate chips on top of the pistachio layer. As the brownies cook, the chocolate will melt, fusing to the somewhat savory pistachios.
Fold in almonds
Last but certainly not least, almonds shine in brownies, too. Chef Hansel explains how one variety of almond in particular, the Marcona, is "a softer, more delicate almond with a mild sweetness." Use these sliced almonds throughout the brownies with some chocolate chips for an extra boost of texture and cocoa flavor. Another grand idea — combine the almonds with shredded coconut in the dessert to mimic the flavors of the illustrious Almond Joy candy bar. The floral coconut complements the crunchy, sweet almond with the rich bittersweet base that's tasty and memorable.