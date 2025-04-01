For A Nutty Brownie Upgrade, Think Outside Of Just Walnuts

Looking for a unique addition beyond the traditional walnut for your next batch of brownies? Food Republic reached out to Chef Christopher Hensel for the ideal upgrade. Chef Hansel quickly revealed there are tons of nut options (beyond walnuts) that complement or evoke totally unique flavors in classic gooey, chocolatey brownies. To incorporate nuts in brownie batter, simply chop them into uniform sizes before adding them right at the end. (Try using about 125 grams of chopped nuts, but you can use as little or as many as you like.)

Give the nuts and batter combination a quick stir to ensure even dispersion before gently pouring the batter into the base of your baking dish and baking per your recipe's instructions. The end result: fudgy brownies studded with flavorful nuts. You can also hold off on mixing the nuts into the batter and instead place them evenly on top right before baking so they get toasty while the brownie below keeps the same texture. Whether it's walnuts, pecans, macadamias, pistachios, or almonds, each provides a different textural and tasting experience that you can curate to your tastes every single time.