10 Surprising Ways To Use Instant Pudding Mix

Instant pudding mix is not only a quick and easy way to make pudding, it's also a home cook's secret weapon. It can be prepared according to the package directions and then used in unique ways, but it can also be incorporated as a dry ingredient into a wide variety of dishes you might not expect. The pudding adds not only a flavor boost, but moisture and texture.

I have been an award-winning cook since the age of 12, and most of my culinary career in adulthood has been developing thousands of recipes for brands and food media. Throughout this time, I have purchased my fair share of instant pudding boxes and incorporated it into recipes. Most of the time, my friends, family, or food colleagues might not even realize I used this insider trick; all they know is that the recipe seems extra delicious.

The reason instant pudding mix is so useful and versatile is because one of the primary ingredients in the box is modified cornstarch, which can act as a thickening agent. Cornstarch is a powerful tool when baking because it adds structure, a tender texture, and a delightfully chewy nature to recipes. It does this by absorbing and holding on to moisture in the recipe, keeping every bite perfectly moist and with a delicate crumb.

Plus, there is added sweetness from the sugar in the mix, as well as additional flavoring. When picking up a box or two in the grocery store, just be sure to read the package carefully before purchasing. There is a distinct difference between instant pudding mix and cook-and-serve pudding mix, in that the cook-and-serve variety requires heat to activate the cornstarch, while the instant product does not. You certainly don't want to arrive home only to discover you bought the wrong one.