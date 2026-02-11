10 Surprising Ways To Use Instant Pudding Mix
Instant pudding mix is not only a quick and easy way to make pudding, it's also a home cook's secret weapon. It can be prepared according to the package directions and then used in unique ways, but it can also be incorporated as a dry ingredient into a wide variety of dishes you might not expect. The pudding adds not only a flavor boost, but moisture and texture.
I have been an award-winning cook since the age of 12, and most of my culinary career in adulthood has been developing thousands of recipes for brands and food media. Throughout this time, I have purchased my fair share of instant pudding boxes and incorporated it into recipes. Most of the time, my friends, family, or food colleagues might not even realize I used this insider trick; all they know is that the recipe seems extra delicious.
The reason instant pudding mix is so useful and versatile is because one of the primary ingredients in the box is modified cornstarch, which can act as a thickening agent. Cornstarch is a powerful tool when baking because it adds structure, a tender texture, and a delightfully chewy nature to recipes. It does this by absorbing and holding on to moisture in the recipe, keeping every bite perfectly moist and with a delicate crumb.
Plus, there is added sweetness from the sugar in the mix, as well as additional flavoring. When picking up a box or two in the grocery store, just be sure to read the package carefully before purchasing. There is a distinct difference between instant pudding mix and cook-and-serve pudding mix, in that the cook-and-serve variety requires heat to activate the cornstarch, while the instant product does not. You certainly don't want to arrive home only to discover you bought the wrong one.
1. Bake a batch of cookies
There are about as many opinions about cookies out there as there are cookie recipes. Some people like a thin and crisp cookie, while others prefer fluffier cookies that are chewy and tender. I am definitely in the latter category. For years, I was on the hunt for a chocolate chip cookie recipe that didn't spread too much in the oven and resulted in a delicate treat that would have the fresh-from-the-oven taste days later. As it turns out, the key I was looking for was hidden in a box of instant pudding mix.
All you need to do is add the contents of a 3.9-ounce package of instant vanilla pudding mix to the dry ingredients. I usually choose the vanilla flavor because I am already using pure vanilla extract in the recipe, and this helps boost the vanilla notes in the cookie. Should you be interested in getting creative with one of your favorite cookie recipes, try making double chocolate chip cookies by incorporating cocoa powder into the dry ingredients along with chocolate instant pudding mix. There's even a cookies 'n cream variety of instant pudding mix that is outstanding when you have crushed up cream sandwich cookies folded into your cookie batter.
2. Make a tray of fudge
Fudge is not only a great edible gift during the holidays, but it can elevate any dessert tray, making it feel festive and fun any time of year. However, fudge can sometimes be a bit finicky to prepare. Any number of things can go awry during the fudge-making process. It can end up too soft, too hard, or with a grainy texture. Once again, incorporating instant pudding mix can be the ace up your sleeve for making the easiest, most foolproof fudge of your life. In fact, when using pudding mix as the secret ingredient, you can even make fudge in the microwave. With this method, there is no need for fussy candy thermometers, either.
With so many flavors of pudding mix on the market, there are a lot of fudge options. Chocolate is always a favorite, but pistachio is also always a huge hit. Once you have made your choices for the base flavor of fudge, you can also get creative with various mix-ins. Toasted walnuts pair well with chocolate, and it's nice to enhance the flavor and texture of a pistachio-infused fudge with additional chopped pistachios.
To keep your fudge tasting fresh for days, be sure to store it properly. An airtight container is essential to prevent it from drying out.
3. Hack your next tiramisu
Tiramisu is a show-stopper of a dessert, but the classic recipe can be tricky for the novice cook. The custard filling is typically prepared using a double boiler, which is a piece of kitchen equipment not everyone has on-hand. Plus, the eggs need to be tempered correctly, because if they are incorporated too quickly or over too high of heat, everything can result in a curdled mess of scrambled eggs. Instead of going through all this hassle, simply swap the fussy creamy filling and prepare a box of instant vanilla pudding mix. In this case, you will be preparing the instant pudding mix according to the package directions.
Once the pudding is made, gently fold it with sweetened whipped cream until combined. Layer this creamy filling between coffee soaked ladyfingers and dust the top with cocoa powder to finish the dish. If you wanted to kick things up a notch, you could even drizzle a bit of Kahlúa liqueur or Marsala wine over the ladyfingers, instead. For a kid-friendly version, hot cocoa works, as well. No matter what you choose, this easy treat will make you look like a dessert hero without breaking a sweat.
4. Assemble a no-bake cream pie
When the weather gets warmer, the last thing you want to do is fire up the oven to make dessert. That's when a simple, no-bake cream pie is the way to go. With only a handful of ingredients, including instant pudding, of course, you can put together a treat that is both easy and nostalgic. Once you get a hang of it, it's fun to get creative and play around with different flavor combinations.
Start by selecting your crust. The easiest option is to purchase a prepared graham cracker crust or chocolate cookie crust. These are great because not only is the crust ready to go, but it is already in a disposable pie pan, and the plastic covering can be inverted and used as a lid for storing your dessert later. Of course, you could always make your own homemade graham cracker crust, too.
Next, prepare your choice of instant pudding mix according to the package directions. Once it is soft and set, fold in a tub of whipped topping. Spoon into the pie crust and pop it in the freezer. After about four hours, it should be firm enough to cut. You can always add additional whipped cream or other garnishes before serving.
It's fun to brainstorm flavor combinations using this basic framework for a no-bake pie. Lemon flavored pudding tastes great with a graham cracker crust and garnished with fresh lemon zest on top. Chocolate pudding with a cookie crust is a decadent option that can be topped with chocolate shavings for added wow factor just before serving.
5. Freeze it into popsicles
Pudding doesn't always need to be enjoyed with a spoon. All you need is a popsicle mold, or even just paper cups and sticks to make your own cool and refreshing frozen pudding pops. This nostalgic treat from the '80s and '90s is no longer on store shelves, but they are a snap to make at home. Simply prepare the pudding according to the package directions, but add an additional ½ cup of evaporated milk and ¼ cup of sugar for added sweetness.
This helps create just the right consistency to the pudding to make it pourable into popsicle molds. If you don't have popsicle molds, small paper cups and popsicle sticks work just as well. To keep the sticks sitting upright and straight, cover the top of the cup with aluminum foil and insert the stick through the foil to hold them in place. Either way, once the pudding pops are frozen, you can dive right in and feel like a kid again.
6. Churn it into homemade ice cream
Making homemade ice cream is fun, but it is a time consuming process. It involves a bit of planning because you need to freeze the bowl at least a day in advance. However, the delicious results are worth it in the long run. When preparing an extra creamy custard-style ice cream, plan on adding more hours to your timeline. Using eggs means the base needs to be cooked, cooled, and chilled before churning. However, instant pudding mix can once again step in as a mighty tool in your culinary arsenal to speed up this process without sacrificing that rich texture we have come to adore in an egg-based ice cream.
Incorporate the dry instant pudding mix into the ice cream base along with milk, cream, and powdered sugar. The choice of pudding mix will dictate the flavor profile of the ice cream, so feel free to get creative. Once it is all mixed together, it can be churned according to the manufacturer directions on your appliance. The ice cream can be enjoyed right away if you prefer a softer set dessert, or it can be transferred to an airtight container and frozen until it is perfectly scoopable.
7. Whip it into frosting
Every cake deserves the perfect frosting, and the last thing anyone wants is a topping that falls flat or wilts before cutting the first slice. Whether you plan to make a buttery frosting or a light and airy whipped cream to top your dessert, instant pudding mix will help the frosting hold its shape and keep for longer. The modified cornstarch in the mix acts as a thickening agent, even without the use of heat to activate.
If you prefer to top your desserts with whipped cream, this same trick applies. Savvy cooks are always looking for new tricks to keep whipped cream from deflating after working so hard to incorporate air into it. Typically, a cake topped with whipped cream is served almost immediately to keep it looking beautiful. There are several different ways to stabilize whipped cream. You can incorporate gelatin, crème fraîche, mascarpone, or cornstarch, but the most convenient and flavor-infused option is instant pudding mix.
8. Add it to your cake batter
Adding a package of dry instant pudding mix to cake batter has been a home cook trick for generations — so much so that some brands now boast they have already include pudding mix in their boxed mix. Once you try it you will never go back. In fact, this genius hack can elevate a box of cake mix to taste close to homemade. I think this trick works particularly well when baking a bundt cake.
There is always a moment of pause when it's time to remove a bundt cake from the pan, and the additional structure that pudding mix provides makes it easier to flip and reveal a the shape and pattern of the baking pan. No one will ever realize the pudding mix is in there: All they will know is that your are a hero in the kitchen.
9. Sneak it into cinnamon rolls
The best cinnamon rolls have a sweet, gooey filling, along with soft and pillowy dough. The next time you want to achieve the most tender bread, prepare a box instant pudding mix, add it to the dough, and you won't be disappointed. Along with the flour, water, sugar, and yeast, stir in the prepared pudding. The dough will then require some kneading before storing the the refrigerator overnight to proof.
The next day, the dough is ready to roll out, fill with cinnamon and sugar, and roll up again to slice and bake. Once the cinnamon rolls emerge from the oven, prepare to be impressed. They will be the most tender breakfast treat ever, and you won't believe how fast they disappear. In the unlikely scenario where there are leftovers, with the addition of the pudding, they will also stay fresh for longer.
10. Blend it into smoothies
Smoothies and milkshakes are best when they are thick and creamy without being too icy. That's when a package of instant pudding becomes your secret weapon. This can even be used when you are looking to make a more calorie-conscious smoothie, since there are sugar-free instant pudding varieties available.
The thickening agent in the pudding mix activates when added to the other ingredients to make a smoothie with restaurant-style consistency.
Flavor combinations like chocolate and banana or strawberry and cheesecake really stand out with this smoothie hack. Just be aware that, unless you are preparing a large batch of smoothies at the same time, you will not likely use the entire package of instant pudding mix for a single smoothie. Store any leftover mix in a sealed zip top bag or other airtight container, and it will be ready the next time you want to whip up something extra special.