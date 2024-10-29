How Can You Tell If Vanilla Extract Is Real?

Vanilla extract (which is not the same as vanilla bean paste) is among the most imitated and adulterated food items in the world, right alongside saffron, honey, maple syrup, wasabi, and parmesan. Real vanilla extract is made from vanilla beans — those slim pods that come from the vanilla planifolia orchid, cultivated in countries like Madagascar, Indonesia, and Mexico. These pods contain vanillin, a naturally-occurring compound that gives vanilla its delicious flavor. However, nearly 99% of the "vanilla extract" in the world doesn't come from this plant. Instead, it's made from synthetic chemicals concocted in labs (often from a base of petrochemicals) which only mimic real vanillin.

So, how do you know if the extract that you're adding to your vanilla ice cream recipe is the real deal? Well, the most telltale sign is its ingredients list. Pure vanilla extract is made using only three ingredients: vanilla beans, water, and alcohol to extract the flavor out of the pods. In fact, according to the FDA, products labeled "vanilla extract" must be at least 35% alcohol and should have a minimum of 100 grams of vanilla beans per liter.

That being said, the FDA does allow additional ingredients such as corn syrup, sugar, and dextrose in vanilla extract, as well. So if you're looking for a bottle of absolutely pure vanilla, you'll want to closely examine the ingredients rather than putting all the stock in the name of the product.