Stabilize Whipped Cream And Add Flavor With One Instant Trick

Whipped cream is a tricky condiment that doesn't always behave well. If you've ever had your beautifully fluffy topping deflate before serving time, you know it's enough to make you cry right there in the kitchen. Fortunately, there's a hack for that: instant pudding.

The very ingredients that make pudding hold together so well — particularly the modified cornstarch — will do the same for this popular dairy-based dessert adornment. So, the next time you need to whip some cream, pause to add in one or two tablespoons of pudding mix first.

In addition to lending stability and extending longevity, this simple add-in provides some delicious flavor enhancement. A vanilla pudding will make your whipped cream taste like (no spoiler alert needed) vanilla. Cheesecake-flavored instant mix will lend that flavor profile to your cream and so on. (Avoid flavors like tapioca or pistachio, though, since they contain tapioca pearls and nut fragments that won't seamlessly blend into your whipped topping.) Imagine how impressed your guests or family will be when you serve up dollops that not only hold together beautifully but have hints of butterscotch or chocolate or lemon to complement the dessert they're adorning.