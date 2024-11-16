Stabilize Whipped Cream And Add Flavor With One Instant Trick
Whipped cream is a tricky condiment that doesn't always behave well. If you've ever had your beautifully fluffy topping deflate before serving time, you know it's enough to make you cry right there in the kitchen. Fortunately, there's a hack for that: instant pudding.
The very ingredients that make pudding hold together so well — particularly the modified cornstarch — will do the same for this popular dairy-based dessert adornment. So, the next time you need to whip some cream, pause to add in one or two tablespoons of pudding mix first.
In addition to lending stability and extending longevity, this simple add-in provides some delicious flavor enhancement. A vanilla pudding will make your whipped cream taste like (no spoiler alert needed) vanilla. Cheesecake-flavored instant mix will lend that flavor profile to your cream and so on. (Avoid flavors like tapioca or pistachio, though, since they contain tapioca pearls and nut fragments that won't seamlessly blend into your whipped topping.) Imagine how impressed your guests or family will be when you serve up dollops that not only hold together beautifully but have hints of butterscotch or chocolate or lemon to complement the dessert they're adorning.
Other stabilizing methods
You can also achieve a good whipped cream that holds its own by using beaters and a bowl that have both been chilled beforehand. A stainless steel bowl is best for maximum coolness. Too-warm temperatures will effectively deflate a whipped cream — it's imperative to keep it cold. The heavy cream should similarly be at a proper temperature before you use it — 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
From cornstarch to gelatin, additional ingredients can further help you master how to make stabilized whipped cream. The best option really depends on what you're going to use the confection for. If you want a savory cream topping, for instance, the pudding addition won't work because it's sweet. Celebrity foodie Giada De Laurentiis' unique topping for savory waffles is unsweetened whipped cream, so if you're making a similar dish that is salty or cheesy, opt for a stabilizer like cornstarch or mascarpone cheese. Plain Greek yogurt is another structure-enhancing option that is a tangy ingredient for ultra flavorful whipped cream, and it's likewise versatile for both sweet and savory applications.