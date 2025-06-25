The Easiest Cake Frosting Starts With A Boxed Ingredient
While you can upgrade canned frosting by using a plethora of professional baking techniques, sometimes you just want to put in the elbow grease and make your own. Of course, homemade buttercreams and meringues can sometimes get a little tricky. We wanted to learn about some other ways to make your own frosting, while still utilizing a little help from the store. To do so, Food Republic spoke to Bridget Vickers, senior chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus. According to Vickers, using a packet of pudding mix is a great way to kickstart your frosting.
The expert explained that instant pudding's starch is the not-so-secret ingredient that works to create a quick and delicious frosting. "When you whip it with milk and sometimes butter or cream cheese, the starch thickens, creating a stable, sweet base," Vickers said. "It's a go-to shortcut for home bakers because it's consistent, fast, and nearly foolproof — it gets them a smooth, spreadable frosting without the fuss of a Swiss meringue." Not only is this hack ideal for your frosting, instant pudding is also a great way to elevate dry cake mix, so you will get double the use out of the baking staple.
How to adjust the sweetness of pudding-based frosting
For pudding-based frostings, it's important to know how to adjust the sweetness level, since the base you're using — aka the pudding mix — is already pretty sweet. To easily navigate this, Bridget Vickers suggested whipping the pudding mix with unsalted butter so that you have better control over the overall saltiness. Additionally, she mentioned that incorporating cream cheese is a simple way to cut through the sugar while also adding a tangy edge to your frosting. When doing so, start with a tablespoon or two of cream cheese, then add more based on your personal preference. Just like with any frosting, the expert warned not to overwhip, as this can throw off the texture, causing it to split or become grainy.
When it comes to using this frosting, keep in mind that the type of cake you're spreading it on will also affect the sweetness level. "When pairing with boxed cakes, which tend to be sweeter, a less sugary frosting helps create a harmonious balance," Vickers said. "For homemade cakes, you have more control, so adjust the sweetness accordingly."