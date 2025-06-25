The Easiest Cake Frosting Starts With A Boxed Ingredient

While you can upgrade canned frosting by using a plethora of professional baking techniques, sometimes you just want to put in the elbow grease and make your own. Of course, homemade buttercreams and meringues can sometimes get a little tricky. We wanted to learn about some other ways to make your own frosting, while still utilizing a little help from the store. To do so, Food Republic spoke to Bridget Vickers, senior chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus. According to Vickers, using a packet of pudding mix is a great way to kickstart your frosting.

The expert explained that instant pudding's starch is the not-so-secret ingredient that works to create a quick and delicious frosting. "When you whip it with milk and sometimes butter or cream cheese, the starch thickens, creating a stable, sweet base," Vickers said. "It's a go-to shortcut for home bakers because it's consistent, fast, and nearly foolproof — it gets them a smooth, spreadable frosting without the fuss of a Swiss meringue." Not only is this hack ideal for your frosting, instant pudding is also a great way to elevate dry cake mix, so you will get double the use out of the baking staple.