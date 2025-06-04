The 2 Secret Ingredients For The Best Homemade Ice Cream (No Matter The Flavor)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're making a simple no-churn ice cream with just three ingredients or whipping something more complex up in your stand mixer, according to Tyler Malek, co-founder of Salt & Straw and head of innovation, there's one ingredient that's guaranteed to give your homemade ice cream the best flavor. "We prefer to use high quality double fold vanilla extract paired with vanilla bean powder," Malek told Food Republic in an exclusive interview. "Vanilla bean pastes are usually just one varietal of vanilla — our approach eliminates the gums and sugars in vanilla bean paste and gives us more control to achieve the exact vanilla flavor we're looking for."

You may already be familiar with the difference between vanilla extract and vanilla bean paste, but what about single fold versus double fold extract? Fortunately, it's exactly what it sounds like: twice the amount of vanilla beans necessary to create pure vanilla extract are used when crafting it. The result is an extract with more vanilla flavor and sweetness than its single fold counterpart. Vanilla bean powder, made simply from ground vanilla beans, is easier to disperse in a recipe than other forms of vanilla and incorporates the entire bean. Using the two in tandem infuses plenty of warm flavor into the ice cream, which can either boost and round out other flavors or simply create a richly flavored vanilla version.