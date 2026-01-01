The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In January 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
2025 is in the rearview, closing the doors on a year filled with memories — which hopefully included some great food. 2026 is upon us, filled with possibilities, new foods to try, and recipes yet untested. A new month and a new year mean a brand new crop of grocery items hitting the shelves in Walmart stores, from bakery goods and frozen items to pantry staples, snacks, and beverages. Whether your local store is the biggest Walmart in the country or a Walmart location that's on the smaller side, abundant new goodies await you to taste, try, and (hopefully) love in January 2026.
From fresh upgrades on longtime products to brand-new offerings greeting consumers for the very first time, Walmart's new grocery items include something for everyone. As you scan through these new must-try goodies, you may just find your new favorite snack, drink, or entree. All you need to do now is make some extra room in your fridge, freezer, and pantry.
Glitter drink bombs bring extra pizzazz to your New Year's toast
Whether you're popping open champagne (a ritual with historical origins) or toasting the New Year with some other sparkling beverage, these Maud Borup Deluxe Cotton Candy Glitter Drink Bombs are the perfect festive addition for your toasting glasses. Adding one to a fizzy drink kickstarts a fun show right inside your beverage as the bomb dissolves, giving you and your holiday guests plenty to smile about as you watch the festive spectacle and savor flavors of strawberry and cotton candy.
Some Hogwarts magic for your morning brew
Who wouldn't love a little magic in their coffee? Coffee mate has unveiled new Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavored add-ins for your favorite hot beverage, including Cold Foam Creamer, Non-Dairy Liquid Creamer, and Zero Sugar Liquid Creamer. Time to wake up with a little wizardry in your brew.
Indulge your Chick-fil-A cravings anytime, anywhere
If you can't get enough Chick-fil-A sauce, and you just love those waffle fries, you can now enjoy both flavors whenever you want with these Chick-fil-A Sauce Waffle Potato Chips. These crunchy chips feature genuine Chick-fil-A sauce flavor and that classic waffle fry shape, which you can munch on the go or any time you're feeling peckish — and, best of all, they don't require a visit to the drive-thru.
New changes for a more than 100-year-old product
The Pompeian Olive Oil Company has been exporting its premium oils all over the world for more than a century — but, apparently, even products so steeped in heritage and tradition can surprise consumers with fresh changes. The packaging for the company's Extra Virgin Olive Oil has been largely the same for decades, but it's now sporting a brand-new look with an ergonomic easy-squeeze design and a no-mess drizzle top with a flip-top cap, specially designed for more precise pouring and leak prevention.
An easy-to-cook-and-serve seafood boil
If you're craving an old-fashioned seafood boil, popularly enjoyed in New England and the Southern United States, this Sea Best Seafood Festival Low Country Boil makes it easy to savor those traditional flavors — no travel required (well, except to your local Walmart store). This frozen meal is ready to cook and serve all in one convenient bag, and it's jam-packed with delicious ingredients like shrimp, sausage, snow crab, and corn.
A Marketside nod to a viral craze
Dubai chocolate is suddenly everywhere, thanks to a TikTok video that went viral in 2023, and the Walmart bakery is no exception. Move over, Marketside Iced Lemon Sliced Loaf Cake (the Walmart bakery cake shoppers can't get enough of) — there's a new pastry in town: the Marketside Dubai-Style Chocolate Cake, complete with creamy pistachio ganache and crunchy kataifi.
A snack-time favorite just got naked
Doritos have always had a reputation for being tasty, but now the snack-time brand has unveiled a whole new, stripped-down recipe that has no dyes or artificial flavors. Doritos Simply NKD, in Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch flavors, is now naked of these additives but still decked out with flavor.
Girl Scout cookie flavor whenever you want it
If you can't get enough of your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors, these Girl Scout Thin Mint Snappers let you indulge whenever you want — without the need of finding a Girl Scout in order to make your purchase. These officially licensed Girl Scouts of America Brand brownie crisps are filled with a mint truffle center and topped with a mint drizzle for a cool, chocolatey treat inspired by the classic Thin Mint cookies.
Chocolate and peanut butter indulgence on the go
For fans of that Reese's-esque peanut butter-chocolate taste, these Smucker's Uncrustables PB Choco Craze sandwiches are an easy thaw-and-eat snack for kids and grown-ups alike, featuring soft, baked-in-the-USA bread filled with smooth peanut butter and chocolate hazelnut spread. Stash one in a lunch box or purse in the morning, and it's thawed and ready to eat by snack time or lunchtime.
Chef-inspired gourmet goodness hot from your oven
For a snack or appetizer that feels gourmet but is incredibly easy to prepare, these Better Goods Raspberry and Brie Bites serve up chef-inspired deliciousness that comes frozen and ready to bake. The scrumptious bites, featuring fillo dough stuffed with raspberry filling and real Brie cheese, might make you feel as though a chef prepared them fresh just for you.
A breakfast treat with a protein punch
If you've ever had your doubts about whether Pop-Tarts can stand alone as a breakfast item, the 10 grams of protein per serving in Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry just might convince you. These sweet, gooey toaster pastries are packed with more protein than an egg, giving you the boost you need when you have to eat on the go (or you just want a tasty, satisfying snack).
Pulled pork ready to go
If you're a fan of eating pulled pork but not necessarily of the work that goes into preparing it, this Shredded Pulled Pork in Barbecue Sauce from Lloyd's Barbeque Company comes packaged in a 28-ounce tub and is ready to heat and serve. The contents are fully cooked, so all you need to do is warm it up (it's microwaveable), slather it on your favorite bread, salad mix, or other companion ingredients, and enjoy.