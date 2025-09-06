Budget-conscious shoppers have several well-known grocery retailers on their go-to lists. You can invest in a membership at one of the cheapest wholesale grocery chains, head to a dependable option like Walmart, or, for especially excellent savings, stop by Aldi. Indeed, the retailer's groceries are so cheap by way of strategies like a stripped-down shopping experience, abundant private labels, and pragmatic distribution channels.

Its approach makes Aldi pretty unique among retailers; however, the world of grocery shopping does come with tight competition. For an especially economical alternative, keep an eye on Market Basket. Pop into one of 95 locations of this chain — found exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine — and you'll find foods at eye-catching prices. In a 2022 study conducted by the Consumer's Checkbook, Market Basket offered some 18% of savings on a 154-item grocery haul, compared to other Boston stores. And in an updated 2025 analysis by The Boston Globe, an assortment of ten kitchen staples came out to $38.28, while the same haul sets shoppers back $50 at Whole Foods and $40.01 at Wegmans.

Clearly, Market Basket delivers some reverse sticker shock in a time when many could use a cost-saving break. Yet how does it compare to the attractively frugal Adli? Well, while there hasn't been a direct comparison, a 2022 study conducted by customer data science firm dunnhumby (via Supermarket News) revealed that Market Basket outperformed Aldi in targeting inflation. And on a 2025 Reddit thread, users note the costs feel neck-in-neck, but with Market Basket offering an expanded selection of goods.