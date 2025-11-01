Why Safeway Has One Of The Best Grocery Loyalty Programs

The best grocery shopping experience attracts with not only stocked shelves, but the store's services, too. Perks like Trader Joe's "Try Before You Buy" policy or Sam's Club scan-and-go features captivate shoppers. Yet few initiatives strengthen a brand's experience quite like loyalty perks.

And among all the retailers, Safeway has one of the best grocery loyalty programs. Called Safeway for U, the included benefits are comprehensive. For starters, the program is free to join, with convenient registration through an app. The online portal itself is handy: You can craft shopping lists, place orders, and even access specialized recipes. For those who often stop by the store's pharmacy, the app also makes it easy to track prescriptions.

Start utilizing Safeway for U's loyalty perks, and savings quickly accumulate. The app algorithmically tracks shopping patterns, then offers coupons tailored specifically to your frequent cart add-ons. This perk covers pantry staples — think your favorite canned foods — with surprising pricing variation from one customer to the next. Furthermore, Safeway also includes a reward system called U Points. These accumulate for each dollar spent at the store and can subsequently be converted into discounts on grocery hauls and even gas. So even if you only occasionally shop at Safeway, the program offers some nifty rewards.