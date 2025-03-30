Sprouts Vs Whole Foods: Which Grocery Chain Gives You A Bigger Bang For Your Buck?

When Whole Foods Market first opened its doors in 1978, the store became known for selling quality organic produce and natural foods along with high prices. Amazon acquired Whole Foods in 2017, and the landscape changed. Prices got lower, the selection of 365-labeled items increased, and Amazon Prime members started seeing discounts and deals just for them. Suddenly, it no longer took a whole paycheck to shop at Whole Foods. Some of the best things you can pick up at Whole Foods includes its store brand products (called 365), organic produce, cheese (since most of the world's cheese professionals start at Whole Foods), and bulk dried fruits, along with oatmeal, dried beans, rice, and cakes from its bakeries.

Before Amazon made its acquisition, a smaller chain offering natural foods and organic produce came on the scene. In 2002, Sprouts Farmers Market opened and had better pricing on many items — mostly conventionally grown products — than Whole Foods. Slowly, Sprouts built a reputation for offering affordable produce and natural health merchandise.

Yet, with the changes at Whole Foods, can Sprouts still be considered the store offering more for your money? It really depends on what you're shopping for.