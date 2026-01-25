10 Unexpected Ways To Use Lemons In Everyday Cooking

There are many ways to reduce pasta's stickiness — using plenty of water, stirring frequently, and adding a little lemon juice. If you haven't heard of the last one, it's not surprising. This trick has been overshadowed by the idea that putting oil in the water will keep the pasta from clumping. But all it really does is prevent sauce from clinging to the pasta by reducing the starchiness of the noodles being pulled through it. But with lemons, the juice or powdered citric acid reduces the pH of the cooking water, making it more difficult for the starchy pasta to clump together, while keeping those same starches sticky enough for your sauce to cling to it.

When it comes to adding lemon juice to the water, bottled lemon juice offers consistent acidity, unlike freshly squeezed, which can vary. However, for dishes like pasta al limone, using fresh juice in the sauce adds tartness without the extra preservatives many bottled juices have. A good general rule for deciding when to use bottled or fresh is whether or not the dish will be cooked with the lemon juice in it. If the answer is yes, like in jam making, then bottled is the way to go. The difference in taste after cooking is rarely noticeable, and the consistent acidity ensures things like jellies set up properly. If the dish or drink uses lemon juice without extra heating, the fresh stuff will taste better because it hasn't had a chance to oxidize the way bottled juices can.