The Bag Of Fruit That's Always Affordable At Costco
If you don't do at least some of your grocery shopping at Costco, you're missing out on one of the many perks that come with your membership. There are tons of fan-favorite desserts and underrated foods that members swear by, and you don't have to spend big either — plenty of products are under $5. So, if you aren't buying fresh produce when you go to get your lunch in free samples, you're missing out on quality goods for some pretty spectacular prices. One of the best deals happens to be a fruit that just about every cuisine across the globe uses: lemons.
When compared to other big-brand savers (like Walmart), you're saving just about 43% on lemons (per CashNetUSA). In fact, even if you opt to do same-day grocery delivery (which is handled by InstaCart and includes extra fees), a five-pound bag from Costco remains cheaper per ounce that Walmart's offering. To put that in perspective: If you were shopping in Brooklyn, New York (prices may vary depending on location) and the bags were the same size, you'd be paying $4.38 more at Walmart. In this economy? Every penny counts.
How to use 5 pounds of lemons sans waste
There are plenty of ways to use up leftover lemons in the kitchen, like serving up a slice of lemon drizzle cake with a side of perfect pasta al limone — and maybe a bowl or two of fluffy, creamy lemon mousse. Even if every meal you eat is laden with luscious lemon, you may still have some citrus left over. If you're feeling overwhelmed by it all, you can actually freeze lemons whole.
Don't have the freezer space? No problem. You can use a little salt to keep the juice fresh for months. Add ⅛ of a teaspoon of salt for every cup of lemon juice and keep it in the fridge. Otherwise, you can freeze the juice in an ice cube tray. So long as you keep air away from the cubes (either in a container or a big old zip-top bag), it should last you a year.
Now, don't forget the zest, arguably the best part of the lemon, thanks to all those lovely oils. Fortunately, Martha Stewart's tip for storing lemon zest is a darn good one: Just freeze it. When you want to add a little citrusy pop to a dish, just take a pinch out of the freezer — no need to defrost.