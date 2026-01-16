The Bag Of Fruit That's Always Affordable At Costco

If you don't do at least some of your grocery shopping at Costco, you're missing out on one of the many perks that come with your membership. There are tons of fan-favorite desserts and underrated foods that members swear by, and you don't have to spend big either — plenty of products are under $5. So, if you aren't buying fresh produce when you go to get your lunch in free samples, you're missing out on quality goods for some pretty spectacular prices. One of the best deals happens to be a fruit that just about every cuisine across the globe uses: lemons.

When compared to other big-brand savers (like Walmart), you're saving just about 43% on lemons (per CashNetUSA). In fact, even if you opt to do same-day grocery delivery (which is handled by InstaCart and includes extra fees), a five-pound bag from Costco remains cheaper per ounce that Walmart's offering. To put that in perspective: If you were shopping in Brooklyn, New York (prices may vary depending on location) and the bags were the same size, you'd be paying $4.38 more at Walmart. In this economy? Every penny counts.