Unexpected Foods You Should Cook On The Grill

Summertime is grilling time. And while we all look forward to familiar favorites such as burgers and brats ... if that's all you've ever made, you're missing out on your grill's full potential. Besides these old standbys, you can also make flavorful sides and desserts on the grill — and we're not talking corn on the cob and s'mores, which you already know about. Instead, you can surprise and delight your guests by rethinking what foods can go on the grill. (The short answer is almost everything.)

Even if you have no interest in becoming an expert grill master and are happy to stick with your favorites, consider this: Cooking the rest of your meal on the grill can save you time. After all, you've fired it up, so why spend a bunch of extra effort in your kitchen cooking the rest of your meal? The next time you plan a cookout, choose some of these offbeat (and unexpected) options — you'll be glad you did.