Lemon desserts are full of bright, tangy flavor, and are perfect for when you want something sweet that isn't too heavy or rich. One of the lightest and most refreshing is lemon mousse, each airy spoonful bursting with creamy citrus flavor that smoothly melts in your mouth. Making mousse often requires blooming gelatin or warming eggs on the stove. But an easy online recipe produces fluffy and creamy lemon mousse without having to do either, using just three ingredients: lemons, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk.

The recipe directs first beating the evaporated milk with a hand mixer until it triples in volume, but you could also use a stand mixer's whisk attachment. This recipe is very similar to a posset — which you can serve in the lemon skins and turn into a crème brûlée.

There's one key instruction that allows this to work. Evaporated milk, one of the most underrated canned foods, must be very cold to whip. It's sometimes advised to even put it in the freezer for 30 minutes, and to chill the bowl and beaters in the refrigerator. That's because fat is what helps hold the air bubbles, and it melts when it gets warm. Evaporated milk has a lot less milk fat at 6.5% than heavy cream (more than 36%) and whipping cream (30-36%), so you need all of it to be as cold as possible. That's also why you must use full-fat evaporated milk, not low-fat or skim, and why it can take seven to nine minutes to triple.