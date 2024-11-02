Grill Salmon Directly On Top Of Citrus For The Perfect Flavor

Sonny and Cher, Bonnie and Clyde, salmon and citrus. Some pairings are just meant to be. The dynamic of salmon with citrus fruits isn't limited to flavor, you can actually use it very functionally to avoid a well-known issue — fish sticking to the grill. Many barbecue masters will know the struggle of salmon filets sticking to the grates and falling apart when flipping them over, no matter how much oil you apply. One neat hack is to layer citrus slices on the grill and place the fish on top of those. The benefits are twofold: the fruit will impart its bright flavors into the salmon as it cooks, and the barrier between the grates and the fish mitigates the opportunity for sticking. Lemons, oranges, and even grapefruit can be used, just make sure to cut thick enough slices that won't disintegrate between the heat of the grill and the weight of the salmon.

This technique works for both skin-on and off filets (though skin-on salmon tends to yield the best results), and it can even withstand a whole fish, making it an easy meal for the whole family, with minimal cleanup. Your citrus slices will get a nice char in the process, and these can be eaten alongside the fish or just squeezed out for the rest of those yummy juices.