We Ranked The 9 Best American Burger Chains

Burger chains are a staple of American dine-out culture, serving up juicy beef patties in between two fluffy, round buns. Often stacked together with cheese and a host of other toppings, every burger is different, depending on where it originates from. Whether it's the pre-frozen smash patties at McDonald's or the fresh, cooked-to-order beef at Shake Shack, every restaurant has its own unique approach to the meat they provide. The same can be said for additional ingredients, each location boasting signature sauces and a variety of side dishes. While the most popular establishments are all delicious in their own ways, some are more savory than others.

Analyzing the most well-known burger restaurants across the country, we've put together a ranking of the best burger chains in America. These range from quick-serving fast food options, to pricier, more detailed choices. This ranking isn't just about burger taste, though: We're taking into account menu variety, service quality, and price, backed by the personal testimony of Food Republic's writers and public customer reviews. From these aspects, we've pulled together a list of nine American burger chains perfect for your next delicious meal.