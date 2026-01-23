We Ranked The 9 Best American Burger Chains
Burger chains are a staple of American dine-out culture, serving up juicy beef patties in between two fluffy, round buns. Often stacked together with cheese and a host of other toppings, every burger is different, depending on where it originates from. Whether it's the pre-frozen smash patties at McDonald's or the fresh, cooked-to-order beef at Shake Shack, every restaurant has its own unique approach to the meat they provide. The same can be said for additional ingredients, each location boasting signature sauces and a variety of side dishes. While the most popular establishments are all delicious in their own ways, some are more savory than others.
Analyzing the most well-known burger restaurants across the country, we've put together a ranking of the best burger chains in America. These range from quick-serving fast food options, to pricier, more detailed choices. This ranking isn't just about burger taste, though: We're taking into account menu variety, service quality, and price, backed by the personal testimony of Food Republic's writers and public customer reviews. From these aspects, we've pulled together a list of nine American burger chains perfect for your next delicious meal.
Methodology
The American burger chains in this ranking were chosen primarily based on the expertise of Food Republic writers, including my personal experience at the establishments. Restaurant descriptions and customer reviews are used to bolster the ranking, as well, offering multifaceted viewpoints on each restaurant.
This includes the quality of burgers served, the addition of other menu items offered, the quality of customer service, and the overall satisfaction of visitors. Criticisms were also considered when deciding placement, weighing the pros and cons of each location before deciding where on the list they were best suited to be.
9. Wendy's
With a diverse menu of unique, mouth-watering options, Wendy's offers the adequate, expected trappings of an American burger establishment. From enticing burgers like the Baconator and the Dave's Single, to its signature sides, like baked potatoes and chili, the restaurant's menu is a standout in contrast to other fast food offerings. What's more, customers profess the tastiness of Wendy's unique square patties. This praise extends to the freshness of its chicken sandwiches and fries, which act as additional standout offerings.
Customers have also spoken positively about the affordable meal deals. One Reddit thread details a $6 meal deal that allowed them to buy a burger, fries, chicken nuggets, and a drink. However, because of an additional deal, they received another batch of chicken nuggets for free. Others in the thread attest to how generous the restaurant can be price-wise, alongside applauding its nuggets as a go-to side.
Unfortunately, Wendy's finds itself at the bottom of the list, as Food Republic's writers believe it had some lacking qualities. Sophie Morelli says the restaurant is "never a good burger experience," despite how delicious its Frosty ice cream drink is. I've also found its burgers too dry at times, especially more decorated offerings like the Baconator. Wendy's chicken sandwiches have plenty of meat and its baked potatoes are delicious, but the fries too fall victim to flavorlessness. Still, its non-burger strengths and popularity make it a worthwhile fast food experience.
8. Burger King
While Burger King offers quick, easy meals in only a few categories, it excels at delivering high-quality eats bolstered by widespread customer acclaim. From the classic Whopper burger to the thick-cut Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, Burger King's variety is just enough to make it stand out from other fast food restaurants. The classic feel of its fries, hearty and fluffy, contrasts with the satisfying crunch of its onion rings — which I find compliment the sub-shaped Original Chicken Sandwich.
Many regulars agree with the food's freshness, the Whopper standing out as a fan-favorite amongst a diverse offering of burgers. The chicken sandwiches are considered just as tasty. The food is complimented by friendly staff who make customer experiences all the more memorable. Some have even praised the Big Fish sandwich as a delectable seafood offering, elevating Burger King's menu beyond beef and poultry.
However, the restaurant has its minor imperfections, stemming from a lack of nationally consistent quality. I've occasionally found the chicken sandwiches to be a bit too wet, while the fries sometimes come out too oily for my taste. But the biggest issue customers face appears to be stomach problems following certain dishes. It's a common enough occurrence that some speculate if Burger King uses too much oil in its food. As someone who's needed a swig of Pepto Bismol at least twice after a meal at the restaurant, it's hit-or-miss as to whether an order settles well.
7. McDonald's
A staple of American fast food, McDonald's dishes out some of the most recognizable burgers to come from the United States. The signature Big Mac, oozing with creamy, tangy sauce; the Quarter Pounder, a hefty burger whose flavor is expanded by pickles and onions; and the humble McChicken, a juicy chicken patty topped with lettuce and mayonnaise. All are oft-praised dishes by attendants, who attest to both the freshness and the customizability of the orders.
It helps that McDonald's burgers are made of pure beef. While patties are initially cooked and frozen before being grilled on-location, the restaurant's patties are made entirely out of beef — a fact customers see as a major positive for the fast food establishment. Taste is an important factor as well, something that only grew bolder in 2025 with McDonald's "Best Burger Initiative." Now, onions are baked into burger patties and the buns are ever-so-slightly toasted for all burgers and sandwiches.
As someone enamored by McDonald's top offerings, I've noticed the quality has improved drastically over the last year. The Quarter Pounder in particular has become juicier, complimented by the additional onion and the slightly crunchier bun. Other customers generally agree it's one of the best-tasting offerings on the menu. My go-to McChicken and fries makes for a crunchy, crispy, savory experience too. The only downside is how expensive McDonald's has become, with major price hikes in recent years. Still, its slate of burgers is classic, with rather consistent quality across locations.
6. Five Guys
If you've ever pined for a uniquely-prepped burger with customizable condiments, look no further than the offerings at Five Guys. The restaurant's made-to-order smash burgers come as standard hamburgers, gooey cheeseburgers, and crunchy bacon burgers, with one or two patties depending on order size. It also have plenty of savory toppings, from freshly grilled onions to crisp lettuce. Complimenting its main meal are its fries, cooked in 100% peanut oil with size options that, from personal experience, are even more generous in quantity than advertised.
Other customers attest to these flavorful offerings. One took to Reddit to profess their love for Five Guys' burgers alongside a photo of their order, seemingly a cheeseburger housing lettuce and tomato with a side of fries. Comments point out how the freshness of the patties makes them stand out in taste, while others accentuate the fries' peanut oil as a core reason for how appetizing they are. Other attendees have praised how hot each dish is, with pure, fresh quality being a primary factor.
However, there is some debate over the restaurant's price. Five Guys is known for having rather expensive burgers, fries, and shakes, making it one of the less affordable options on this list. However, most debates agree that while pricing can occasionally get out of hand, the taste makes it worthwhile. As a regular customer, I can attest to how professionally prepared the burgers are, making them worthwhile despite the steeper price tag.
5. In-N-Out Burger
Sporting locations mostly populating the West Coast, In-N-Out Burger boasts an establishment well-known for both its standout burgers and friendly customer service. Speedy preparation and positive staff make the restaurant a standout for most of the public, elevated by a simple selection of combos and meal deals. This includes a hamburger, cheeseburger, or Double-Double, all equipped with lettuce, tomatoes, and signature sauce. In-N-Out also boasts a Not So Secret Menu for alternate burger choices, including the 4x4 cheeseburger with four patties and the Animal Style, served with pickles and grilled onions.
In-N-Out's popularity makes its lines long, but customers say relatively fast service means they aren't always a headache. They also attest to the cleanliness of the locations, which are said to have a standard layout expected from an average American burger restaurant. Others are satisfied with the relatively low prices for the level of quality offered, made all the more worthwhile thanks to their beef, which is sourced from in-house locations in California and Texas.
Our writers have some gripes about In-N-Out, though. Emily M. Alexander says its fries are "shockingly bland" in contrast to the offerings at other restaurants. Lauren Bair is critical of the lengthy wait times, saying it "takes all the fast out of fast food," while also critiquing the brand's "influencer" stigma. Kevin Haggerty wasn't as thrilled about the restaurant as other options, too. Despite these flaws, though, In-N-Out still delivers on quality burgers and cleanliness, elevating its status among American burger chains.
4. Checkers & Rally's
Another chain found in select U.S. states, Checkers & Rally's are burger restaurants owned by Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. Separate companies that merged in 1999, Checkers & Rally's focus on carryout meals, with only a few locations across the country offering dine-in. However, it hasn't detracted from how satisfied customers are with its diverse menu. While burgers, like the Big Buford and Baconzilla! are must-haves, sides like mozzarella sticks and the shake options have also earned plenty of praise.
Both writers and customers agree on the high quality of Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries, which come as both regular fries and in three different loaded style dishes. Emily M. Alexander calls them "the best" of any chain burger restaurant, while they're a constant point of praise in a Reddit thread about its best dishes. Said thread also lends credence to the tasty chicken and hot dog dishes. This includes the Spicy Chicken Double and Chili Cheese Dogs, elevating the restaurant thanks to broader menu options.
It does leave some elements to be desired, though, with attendees split on dessert. While the Cinnamon Apple Pie is an earnest constant on the menu, some limited-time rotating dishes, like the Fried Cheesecake Bites, haven't earned that same level of praise. Even so, Checkers & Rally's main courses are a perfect take-home meal, with tasty options that satisfy as main courses and as delectable sides.
3. Shake Shack
From humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City, Shake Shack has grown into a massive American burger chain, sporting 400 restaurants around the country. Fresh beef patties accentuate its signature ShackBurger, alongside additional options like the Avocado Bacon Burger and the SmokeShack — also packed with bacon. Customers offer high praise to Shake Shack burgers which, while occasionally steep on price, are worth it for their freshness and meal-defining Shack Sauce.
Numerous customers attest to how unmatched the burger's flavoring is, with many opining it's the best they've had at any restaurant. Shake Shack's quality stretches beyond its menu offerings, though, with a multitude of customers happy with their treatment by staff. While some are iffy on the price, the majority of regulars find the burger experience satisfactory enough that it's worth any markups added to their orders.
Food Republic writers have positive feelings toward Shake Shack's offerings, especially the burger options. Sophie Morelli attested to it as a top-tier burger experience, frequenting the establishment when able. I'm also partial to ShackBurgers and the SmokeShack, agreeing that they're some of the best burgers at any chain restaurant. Even if the price is higher at Shake Shack than some other entries on this list, the sheer level of food quality and customer satisfaction makes it a worthy contender for a core spot near the top.
2. Whataburger
Although burgers are its core focus, Whataburger offers varied sandwich dishes that make them a mouthwatering, diverse locale. Its signature, restaurant-named Whataburger comes equipped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mustard, organized in a regular bun (brioche and Texas toast are optional substitutes). Food Republic writer Kevin Haggerty attests to the restaurant's experience, describing it as "a must eat" American burger chain.
Customers have emphasized how elevated the taste of the burgers are, but are also partial to the many other offerings on Whataburger's menu. This includes praise afforded to the Whatachicken Sandwich, alongside its spicy variety, both of which brim with the crunchy texture of fried poultry. Even some of the breakfast offerings have been known to impress, from the Hash Brown Sticks to the Taquito with Cheese. Friendly staff and clean buildings aid in how highly customers perceive the establishment.
Having been lucky enough to try Whataburger on a trip, I, too, was impressed by how fresh and delicious its burger patties were. The Whataburger is complimented by simple yet tasty fries, which go well paired with the Fancy Ketchup and Original Mustard. The added bonus of other menu items getting such high praise makes this a standout among American burger chains. It also accentuates how, even with famous burgers, Whataburger keeps the rest of the menu fresh and exciting for customers with a whole host of tastes.
1. Culver's
Boasting consistently high ratings from customers, Culver's serves up its infamous ButterBurgers with freshly-prepared, uniquely blended beef patties inside. Never frozen and always cooked on-site, Culver's delivers made-to-order ButterBurgers in all forms, from a classic ButterBurger Cheese to the savory Mushroom & Swiss. The freshness of its offerings makes it a standout among all American burger chains, elevated by toasted, buttery buns.
Customers are extremely satisfied with how the burgers turn out, with many professing it as the best fast food burger in the U.S., despite being in a limited number of states. This is aided by pricing, which many feel is fair in comparison to the high level of quality the restaurant offers. In addition, the menu includes varied chicken, seafood, and side dishes, too, which earn honorary mentions. One Reddit thread discussing the quality of the burgers has a swath of regulars commenting on their favorite dishes, including the Wisconsin Cheese Curds and North Atlantic Cod sandwich. Sizzling smash burgers may be what it's known for, but Culver's delivers on more than its main dish.
Food Republic writers have strong opinions on Culver's that elevate its placement. Kevin Haggerty confirms "it left a really positive impression," placing it among the top burger joints in the country. With diverse offerings and a unique burger that stands out for how it's prepared, Culver's delivers an indisputably perfect American burger chain experience.