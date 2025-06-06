The Time Burger King Changed Its Fries (And It Was A Major Fail)

When a restaurant chain experiments, sometimes the results are fantastic new additions that expand the menu, like Crumbl's mini desserts. Other times ... not so much. In 2013, Burger King introduced a new type of crinkle cut fry, alongside its regular recipe, in an attempt to cash in on the expanding healthy food market.

The "Satisfries" were anything but satisfying, though. The real difference between them and Burger King's original recipe was a less porous batter that prevented as much oil from seeping into the fries. While this reduced the total calorie and fat count of each serving compared to a regular order, it also drastically undercut the whole reason customers enjoy french fries in the first place. The potatoes need to absorb a certain amount of oil to develop that hearty, filling flavor. With a batter that sabotaged their ability to do so, Satisfries developed very little demand among Burger King customers.

The chain allowed franchises to stop serving Satisfries just a year later, making it a complete failure of menu innovation. When it comes to fast food chain fries, it's often the establishments that lean into bold spice blends and place little to no emphasis on cutting calories or fat that stand above the rest. Combined with a higher price, Satisfries were simply doomed from the start.