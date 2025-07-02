The Fast Food Burger Giant That Started As A Hot Dog Cart

Many people know Shake Shack today as their go-to for gourmet burgers and unforgettable fast food milkshakes, but some will remember when the chain started out as a humble kiosk. Back in 2001, the management of Madison Square Park had fallen by the wayside, and New York City was attempting a revival project. Part of this effort was headed by restaurateur Danny Meyer, who opened a hot dog cart. Meyer already had years of experience under his belt, particularly in fine dining. His goal in the park was to leverage that knowledge into a more casual dining experience, and it soon took off.

In 2004, Meyer proposed plans and submitted a bid for a permanent kiosk — and won. Thus, the first Shake Shack was born, and it still stands in its original location over 20 years later. Since then, the chain has expanded to over 400 locations globally and serves in 20 countries. By the time Shake Shack began trading publicly, there was clear interest and support. Shares opened at just $21, and on its very first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, they had increased to $47. In its two decades of operations, the chain has earned a net worth of nearly $6 billion as of June 2025.