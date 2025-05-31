Where Does In-N-Out Burger Get Its Iconic Beef Patties?

Everyone has their opinion on ranking the best fast food burger, but there's no denying that In-N-Out deserves a spot on that list. Whether you're ordering a satisfying double-double animal style or a simple hamburger with creamy spread, In-N-Out preaches that "quality is the most important ingredient" (per In-N-Out). This could be part of why the burgers are so good that the brand became one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite LA restaurants. In-N-Out shares its dedication to using meat free of fillers and preservatives for a burger that delivers a buttery finish. The exact cut that In-N-Out uses to make patties is 100% USDA chuck.

This may leave consumers of the California-based drive-thrus wondering how they process the meat for their iconic burgers. Surprisingly, the restaurant gets its patties from its very own processing facilities (with two in California and one in Texas). At these facilities, the meat is ground, inspected, and quality tested. Using its establishments allows In-N-Out to stay involved from start to finish to curate a deliciously conscious burger. Additionally, those same patties are delivered fresh to the stores (meaning they're never frozen) before hitting the griddle. Fun fact — the stores don't even have on-site freezers or microwaves, guaranteeing everything is cooked to order. This reliance on fresh, never-frozen beef is also why you won't see an In-N-Out location more than 300 miles away from one of these facilities. Sorry, East Coast; Tennessee is the closest you'll get — for now.