Where Does In-N-Out Burger Get Its Iconic Beef Patties?
Everyone has their opinion on ranking the best fast food burger, but there's no denying that In-N-Out deserves a spot on that list. Whether you're ordering a satisfying double-double animal style or a simple hamburger with creamy spread, In-N-Out preaches that "quality is the most important ingredient" (per In-N-Out). This could be part of why the burgers are so good that the brand became one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite LA restaurants. In-N-Out shares its dedication to using meat free of fillers and preservatives for a burger that delivers a buttery finish. The exact cut that In-N-Out uses to make patties is 100% USDA chuck.
This may leave consumers of the California-based drive-thrus wondering how they process the meat for their iconic burgers. Surprisingly, the restaurant gets its patties from its very own processing facilities (with two in California and one in Texas). At these facilities, the meat is ground, inspected, and quality tested. Using its establishments allows In-N-Out to stay involved from start to finish to curate a deliciously conscious burger. Additionally, those same patties are delivered fresh to the stores (meaning they're never frozen) before hitting the griddle. Fun fact — the stores don't even have on-site freezers or microwaves, guaranteeing everything is cooked to order. This reliance on fresh, never-frozen beef is also why you won't see an In-N-Out location more than 300 miles away from one of these facilities. Sorry, East Coast; Tennessee is the closest you'll get — for now.
How does In-N-Out select the beef for its burgers?
Further, the franchise serves burgers made from only fresh, whole chuck that is ground in this company-operated grinding facility to assemble one of the freshest, detail-oriented, and well-sourced patties in the fast food market for a dang good burger. As for the detailed breakdown on chuck, it is known for its generous fat content that helps form a solid shape. Flavor-wise, it's juicy, hearty, and perfect for searing on top of the griddle for a crispy exterior.
The burger joint is passionate about all things quality (beyond the meat), which also comes through in other components of the meals sold at In-N-Out. To name a few, consider the quality of the crunchy iceberg lettuce that is prepped by hand, or the promise to use the best, juiciest tomatoes. As for cheese, In-N-Out only sources real American cheese for that salty flavor and classically gooey texture.
The buns are high-quality too, made with a sponge dough method, which creates an incredibly plush but sturdy bun (the ideal vessel for a savory burger loaded with refreshing toppings). The sauce also gets extra attention, too. Called spread, the recipe is proprietary, so we'll never know what's in it for sure — but we can say it's the ideal zingy complement to the burger. Furthering the dedication to quality, In-N-Out is changing its spread to include more natural ingredients and ditching the artificial dyes.