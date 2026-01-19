10 Ways Trader Joe's Is Better Than Whole Foods

There's one area in particular where Trader Joe's not only beats Whole Foods, but every other grocery store around — the frozen section. Really, it is a sight to behold. If you've never been, this is your sign to do so as soon as possible.

So, what makes Trader Joe's frozen section so superior? Well, it is stocked full of unique offerings you won't find anywhere else, thanks to the company's private label brands. From pre-made, microwaveable meals that beat out any typical TV dinner to a sprawling selection of frozen pastas and beyond, Trader Joe's rules the freezer section game. Don't even get me started on the desserts. Give the mini ice cream cones a try and you may never be able to escape the store without a box of them again. Ask me how I know.

Compared to Whole Foods specifically, the frozen section at Trader Joe's is also much larger, so there is a lot more to choose from. Obviously, this could fluctuate from one location to the next, but I have been to quite a few and this is generally the case. Besides, even in larger Whole Foods locations, you won't find any of the amazing items you find at Trader Joe's. The winner is clear, and it's Trader Joe's by a long shot.