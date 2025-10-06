6 Trader Joe's Wines That Cost $7 Or Less

When you're looking for affordable vino, few retailers outperform Trader Joe's. Uniquely among grocers, the store sells a wide range of private-label bottles, at prices lower than comparable offerings elsewhere. From the company's onset, the store was dedicated to eliminating middleman fees, to deliver both American and international wines at wondrously low prices. In fact, the booze proved so essential to the business that founder Joe Coulombe — who gave the chain its name — even set up tasting sessions at the headquarters.

Such a practice gave rise to bottles like the infamous Two Buck Chuck — but the Charles Shaw brand is just the start of affordable Trader Joe's wine. Dig into the Petit Reserve line and their unique importers to find tasty bottles for $7 or less. You'll find red, white, and sparkling vinos for every palate, which might even impress your most discerning wine-loving friend. So grab a few of these great deals, stock up on some delicious Trader Joe's cheese, and enjoy a budget-friendly evening.