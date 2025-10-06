6 Trader Joe's Wines That Cost $7 Or Less
When you're looking for affordable vino, few retailers outperform Trader Joe's. Uniquely among grocers, the store sells a wide range of private-label bottles, at prices lower than comparable offerings elsewhere. From the company's onset, the store was dedicated to eliminating middleman fees, to deliver both American and international wines at wondrously low prices. In fact, the booze proved so essential to the business that founder Joe Coulombe — who gave the chain its name — even set up tasting sessions at the headquarters.
Such a practice gave rise to bottles like the infamous Two Buck Chuck — but the Charles Shaw brand is just the start of affordable Trader Joe's wine. Dig into the Petit Reserve line and their unique importers to find tasty bottles for $7 or less. You'll find red, white, and sparkling vinos for every palate, which might even impress your most discerning wine-loving friend. So grab a few of these great deals, stock up on some delicious Trader Joe's cheese, and enjoy a budget-friendly evening.
This pinot noir rosé is elegant and tasty
For $5.99, the German-made Emma Reichart Rosé Pinot Noir comes from an atypical grape and style for the region, which is better known for its white rieslings. Yet fans rave over its refreshing and elegant notes, which mingle perfectly with a light snack. Pair it with a goat cheese and crisp apple salad or grilled salmon.
Take a sip of this citrusy, crisp French white wine
Want to sample a quintessential French white wine without breaking the bank? The Vignobles Lacheteau Touraine Sauvignon Blanc hails from the epicenter of the country's wine-making region and offers delightful citrus complexity for only $6.99. Try it with fresh oysters, or pair it with a delicious bowl of shrimp scampi.
This refreshing Chardonnay pairs great with seafood
Looking to shake off California Chardonnay's buttery image? With fruity and slightly bread-like notes, the $6.99 Rubuttel Chardonnay expands the grape's repertoire. Trader Joe's suggests pairing it with ceviche, where the wine's refreshing acidity complements the citrus marinade, but any seafood — or a light pasta with grilled vegetables — will do.
Vinho verde is designed for easy drinking
Lightly bubbly, low in alcohol, and dependably affordable, Portugal's vinho verde is a style designed for accessible drinking. The name, which translates to "green wine," refers to the wine being released young or coming from the region's lush environment — not its color. At $5.49, Espiral Vinho Verde is Trader Joe's entry to the party.
Motif Cabernet Sauvignon Red Hills Lake County
Among Trader Joe's most reliable affordable red wine offerings is the Motif Cabernet Sauvignon Red Hills Lake County. A blend produced just north of Napa Valley, its complex flavors delight at only $5.49 a bottle. Just make sure to stock up now; this limited-time bottle likely won't be around for long.
This almond-flavored wine is unique and delicious
Sure, an almond-flavored sparkling wine may not be the typical go-to when bubbles come to mind. However, this $6.99 bottle from Almond Creek still fits celebratory contexts with a likable palate. With its subtly sweet and nutty notes, it would go great with desserts like cheesecake, an apple almond tart, or creamy, mild cheeses.