Milk Vs Cream: What To Know When Making Rich Mashed Potatoes

Rich, creamy mashed potatoes may steal the show at holiday dinners, but we happen to think they make an easy, crowd-pleasing side for any occasion. Whether you make them a few times a year or once a week, you'll want the dish to be pretty much perfect. That means choosing one of the seven best potatoes for mashing, as well as ensuring you have enough spuds to go around. The best homemade mashed potato recipes also require you to choose between milk or cream as a crucial mix-in. Thankfully, Food Republic had the opportunity to talk to Gail Simmons, who is currently promoting the City Harvest Share Lunch Fight Hunger event in NYC, and she told us that she is partial to milk. Not just any milk, either: "I prefer whole milk for the best mashers," she said.

"Cream is too thick, and any lower fat [milk] can feel watery," the expert continued, adding that lower fat milk can be used in a pinch if absolutely necessary. The key to incorporating milk seamlessly into your potatoes, according to Simmons, is heating it up to barely a simmer; you absolutely do not want to scorch it, so don't leave it on the heat for too long, or use too high of heat. Adding cold dairy to your mashed potatoes is one of the more common mistakes you definitely want to avoid, but burnt milk won't be doing anyone any favors, either.