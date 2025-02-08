The British Ingredient You Should Use In Your Next Shepherd's Pie

Few dishes say cozy comfort food as eloquently as shepherd's pie. What could be better than fluffy mashed potatoes, well-seasoned lamb — not beef, the key difference between shepherd's and cottage pie — and a load of veggies to balance some of the heaviness from the spuds? While the dish is simple enough to prepare, there's one ingredient you may have never used before that can take it to the next level, according to ButcherBox chef-in-residence, Ashley Lonsdale: Marmite.

What is Marmite, you ask? A fair question for us west-of-the-pond residents. Invented in the U.K. in 1902 by the same man who developed bouillon, Marmite is a thick, highly salty spread made from the yeast byproduct leftover from brewing beer, similar but not quite the same as Vegemite. Vegemite has a touch of bitterness, but Marmite has a hint of sweetness to balance the flavor. "Marmite adds a bundle flavor, namely a savory quality, to shepherd's pie thanks to glutamic acid, which is also found in other savory things like soy sauce and mushrooms," Lonsdale told Food Republic.

Glutamate is a non-essential amino acid often found in protein-rich foods like meats, seaweed, and cheeses like parmesan. Readers might recognize the word from its most famous application: monosodium glutamate, or MSG, which shouldn't turn you off, despite its reputation — after all, the biggest myth about MSG is rooted in racism. While Marmite can be enjoyed as a standalone spread, like MSG, it serves as a flavor enhancer when added to meat — like lamb in a shepherd's pie.