8 Classic Soda Fountain Treats You Hardly See Anymore

Throughout the early 1900s, soda fountains were a familiar sight in countless communities, offering both ice cream treats and carbonated creations. Often dwelling inside pharmacies and drugstores or alongside apothecaries, these early establishments touted their treats as healthy refreshments. Yet the allure of these sweet offerings grew beyond physical wellness.

As prohibition dominated the 1920s, soda fountains arose as gathering places, replacing saloons and offering out-of-work bartenders a new opportunity to utilize their skills. A variety of stunning treats and delectable drinks emerged, with so-called "soda jerks" providing an array of show-stopping novelties to folks of all ages and tastes.

Yet by the 1970s, the era of the soda fountain seemed to be over. As fast food, bottled soft drinks, and more commercialized ice cream options arose in American culture, the soda fountain and its assortment of drinks and desserts began to vanish. As such, many soda fountain treats soon began to fade from memory, disappearing from menus and minds across the country, save for the odd retro-themed shop. But not all are lost to the sands of time. Lets take a moment to travel back to the past and explore some of these nostalgic treats, from ice cream creations that have been forgotten to sensational beverages you've likely never heard of.