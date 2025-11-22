The Simple Difference Between A Milkshake And A Malt

Picture this: You're heading out to the local ice cream shop, just to get to the menu, where you're met with milkshakes and malts galore. You're left speechless at the counter, unsure which route to take. You're running through your head, wondering about what these sweet drinks have in common, or maybe even which you'd prefer to order. Let's fix that dilemma by diving into the one-ingredient difference between the two: a malt contains malted milk powder; milkshakes do not.

This integral ingredient adds a complex flavor unique to a malt, which is absent in the standard milkshake. As for the specific flavor, it lends itself towards a sweeter style drink that also has subtle notes that are almost "toasted" — think nuttiness or caramelized sugar. In a milkshake, the main flavor comes from the ice cream you choose since there are no extra ingredients that alter the notes. Another significant difference is that malts are often fluffier and thicker — whereas milkshakes are smoother and creamier. Both ice cream-based drinks are delicious, but learning about the subtle flavor differences (and how to make each) might help you make a quick decision next time you're craving a sweet, mouthwatering sip.