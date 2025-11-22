The Simple Difference Between A Milkshake And A Malt
Picture this: You're heading out to the local ice cream shop, just to get to the menu, where you're met with milkshakes and malts galore. You're left speechless at the counter, unsure which route to take. You're running through your head, wondering about what these sweet drinks have in common, or maybe even which you'd prefer to order. Let's fix that dilemma by diving into the one-ingredient difference between the two: a malt contains malted milk powder; milkshakes do not.
This integral ingredient adds a complex flavor unique to a malt, which is absent in the standard milkshake. As for the specific flavor, it lends itself towards a sweeter style drink that also has subtle notes that are almost "toasted" — think nuttiness or caramelized sugar. In a milkshake, the main flavor comes from the ice cream you choose since there are no extra ingredients that alter the notes. Another significant difference is that malts are often fluffier and thicker — whereas milkshakes are smoother and creamier. Both ice cream-based drinks are delicious, but learning about the subtle flavor differences (and how to make each) might help you make a quick decision next time you're craving a sweet, mouthwatering sip.
More details and inspo for your next milkshake
Generally speaking, a milkshake is comprised of ice cream and milk with various mix-ins. A good rule of thumb is to use up to one cup of milk of your choice with anywhere from three to five big scoops of your favorite ice cream. Go with more or less milk, depending on whether you want your shake to be thicker or not. Pop this combination into the blender and run until the texture is velvety and smooth — and don't forget to add any mix-ins for additional flavor!
For example, add frozen strawberries to vanilla ice cream for a refreshing burst of berry, or bananas for a creamy, fruity twist. A chocolate base works well with savory peanut butter, or crushed Oreo cookies for super-sweet, creamy cookies and cream with the boost of cocoa. Or, use your leftover Halloween candy from the freezer to create a fun milkshake (think M&Ms for a pop of color or Butterfingers for a buttery toffee note). When in doubt, take inspo from these unforgettable fast food shakes you can try making at home, too, for a luxuriously delicious drink.
Drink up more info and drink ideas for malts
While a milkshake is composed of milk and ice cream, a malt is made from the same ratio of ingredients plus malted milk powder. Most recipes call for up to one or two tablespoons per serving. Malted milk is made from wheat, malted barley, and evaporated whole milk. It may sound odd and seemingly insignificant, but this small addition gives the drinkable dessert an intricacy that's almost hard to pinpoint. Think caramelized, warm vanilla, yet nearly nutty rich flavor, complementing and enhancing the vanilla and chocolate ice creams with ease. When blended, you end up with a heartier, denser drink.
Just like milkshakes, malts deserve mix-ins too. Almond butter is the perfect addition to enrich the nutty notes in the powder. Toss in a bit of marshmallow fluff and graham crackers to bring out the toasted vanilla notes that echo the concept of McDonald's Hershey's S'mores McFlurry, or stir in chocolate chips to create a malted-chocolate flavor that mimics a Whopper for a candy-inspired drink. So next time you're ready to order (or make) a milkshake or malt, you'll know exactly which is up your alley.