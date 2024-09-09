Why Root Beer Is Such A Popular Drink In Utah
Everyone knows that when you think of Utah, you conjure up images of stunning red rock landscapes, majestic snow-capped mountains, and, of course, a tall, cold glass of root beer. Root beer, really? Yes, root beer. Over the years, this sweet, fizzy elixir has become a Utah staple at family gatherings, barbecues, and even local festivals. From local craft breweries to beloved childhood memories of root beer floats, the love for this bubbly beverage runs as deep as the canyons that dot the Utah landscape. But why, you ask?
Utah's strong ties to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) play a significant role in the state's beverage choices. With a health code known as the Word of Wisdom, which discourages the consumption of alcohol and hot caffeinated beverages like tea and coffee, many Utahns turn to root beer as a flavorful, cold, non-alcoholic beer alternative. However, the other reason is that the state is simply cranking out some delicious root beer.
Root beer floating high nationwide
With its rich flavors and nostalgic charm, root beer is experiencing a rise in popularity across much of the United States. The global root beer market was valued at approximately $728.1 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%, reaching around $1.09 billion by 2030 (per Horizon Grand View Research).
This growth is largely driven by increasing consumer interest in non-alcoholic beverages, particularly among millennials and health-conscious individuals. The demand for low-alcohol drinks, including hard root beers, is also contributing to this trend, as consumers seek interesting alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages with higher ABVs.
Additionally, root beer's nostalgic appeal and versatility in food pairings and mixology are further enhancing its popularity. The beverage is increasingly featured on restaurant menus, with a 34.23% increase in social discussions surrounding root beer from 2023 to 2024 (per Tastewise).
Exploiting root beer's unique flavor
And let's not forget the diverse flavor profiles of root beer, which have always added to its charm. With a wide range of ingredients — including sassafras, sarsaparilla, vanilla, and wintergreen — root beer can vary significantly from one brand to another. This variety allows consumers to find their favorite blend, whether they prefer a classic dark root beer or a lighter, more refreshing version.
Utah's craft brewers often experiment with unique flavors, creating innovative blends that keep the local market exciting. While traditional root beer remains a beloved classic, local brewers continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with this beloved beverage.
One excellent example is Wasatch Brewery's Brigham's Brew, a craft root beer that has gained a loyal following in Utah. The brewery's use of honey and vanilla, paired with traditional root beer flavors, results in a delightfully complex and satisfying sip. Other local brewers, like SodaBeers in American Fork, Utah, are also making waves with their creative offerings, such as Apple Beer, which combines the classic root beer base with a refreshing apple twist.
These innovative blends not only showcase the skill of Utah's craft brewers, but also cater to the diverse tastes of the growing number of root beer enthusiasts in the state. So next time you think about Utah, yup, you might just think about a tall, cold glass of root beer.