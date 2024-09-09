Why Root Beer Is Such A Popular Drink In Utah

Everyone knows that when you think of Utah, you conjure up images of stunning red rock landscapes, majestic snow-capped mountains, and, of course, a tall, cold glass of root beer. Root beer, really? Yes, root beer. Over the years, this sweet, fizzy elixir has become a Utah staple at family gatherings, barbecues, and even local festivals. From local craft breweries to beloved childhood memories of root beer floats, the love for this bubbly beverage runs as deep as the canyons that dot the Utah landscape. But why, you ask?

Utah's strong ties to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) play a significant role in the state's beverage choices. With a health code known as the Word of Wisdom, which discourages the consumption of alcohol and hot caffeinated beverages like tea and coffee, many Utahns turn to root beer as a flavorful, cold, non-alcoholic beer alternative. However, the other reason is that the state is simply cranking out some delicious root beer.