The Once-Popular Vintage Ice Cream Treat You Hardly See Anymore

Although now few and far between, soda fountains offer old-time charm in spades. And to best understand their unique old-school appeal, you'll need to sample a malt milkshake. A century ago, this frozen treat was all the rage, spreading across the U.S. in the 1930s. Comprised of malt powder, milk, chocolate syrup, and vanilla ice cream, it's a classic, mouthwatering ice cream flavor — all enhanced by malt's distinctive palate.

For those unfamiliar, malt — short for malted milk powder — is a mid-19th-century invention created for nutritional purposes. It's made from an unusual combination of flour, barley, evaporated milk, baking soda, and a touch of salt. Originally designed for simple dilution with hot water, it soon became clear that the ingredient could make incredibly flavorful desserts. Soda fountain owners discovered its creamy, nutty, and lightly savory notes paired beautifully with both vanilla and chocolate. Then, in 1922, a Walgreens employee made a pivotal breakthrough: serving it all as a frozen milkshake.

At the time, soda fountains and pharmacies operated in tandem, and the ice cream sweet retained a medicinal reputation. Especially during Prohibition, which lasted until 1933, many sought such flavor-packed nonalcoholic alternatives. The frozen treat proved extraordinarily fashionable, cementing the malt milkshake as a quintessential American dessert well into the 1950s and '60s. Served at diners, restaurants, and soda fountains, it took a major shift in dining trends to push the flavor into obscurity.