This Retro Ice Cream Shop Has Been Open Every Day For Over 100 Years

Innovation and change are important to societal advancement, but some classic sources of joy are timeless and deserve to stay that way. One such institution that has since faded into obscurity is the local all-ages watering hole known as the soda fountain. While these old-school holdovers have mostly been left in the 20th century, there's an ice cream shop in Iowa that has been keeping the torch burning seven days a week for over a century.

The Candy Kitchen, in Wilton, Iowa, has been operating since 1910, when Gus Nopoulos, a Greek immigrant who arrived in Iowa in 1907 with little money and less English, bought a shuttered confectionery and turned it into a soda fountain selling ice cream, candy, and chocolate, along with a small selection of savory foods. Old photos show boiled ham and cheese sandwiches selling for 95 cents apiece, while a jumbo ice cream soda cost a steep $1.

Today, prices have risen, though many of the menu items remain the same. A boiled ham and cheese sandwich will now run you $4.75, and a large ice cream soda — such as a root beer float — costs $6.75. Still, the feeling of stepping into a forgotten world is well worth the price of inflation.