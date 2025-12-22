10 Popular Chain Restaurant Appetizers That Aren't Worth The Price

Whether it's a crunchy plate of loaded nachos or satisfyingly stringy mozzarella sticks, chain restaurants provide plenty of delectable appetizers for customers to munch on. Small, shareable dishes like these are the perfect way to get a taste of an eatery before the main course arrives. Some restaurants even have defining starters as part of their menus, like TGI Fridays' Loaded Potato Skins or Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom (the chain's term for a blooming onion).

But with such a wide variety of offerings, some appetizers are bound to be unworthy of your tastebuds — or your wallet! Whether they're too greasy, too dry, or just don't taste very good, every chain restaurant has an appetizer that stands out for the wrong reasons. Some of these include standard, classic dishes you can find in any restaurant, while others are unique signatures of their establishments.

For my deep dive into some of the worst appetizers at chain restaurants, I gathered a number of customer reviews lambasting various establishments for their lackluster meals. I also incorporated my personal experience as a regular chain restaurant attendee, explaining what makes some starters not worth buying. Let's check out the chain restaurant appetizers that you don't want brought to your table.