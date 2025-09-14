The Wholesome Thing Olive Garden Does With Leftover Food

Olive Garden is, by design, associated with abbondanza –- the Italian word for abundance. Not only was the Italian word incorporated in a mid-1990s advertising campaign, it also helps describe the company's seemingly "more is better" approach to food. Between the large portion sizes and "never-ending" menu items like soup, salad, breadsticks, and pasta bowls, it's nearly impossible to leave the restaurant without plenty of Olive Garden leftovers – especially breadsticks. But Olive Garden wants to make sure that as little food as possible goes to waste, which is why every one of its restaurants participates in Feeding America's mobile food pantry program and donates surplus food to food banks across the country.

Olive Garden has been participating in Feeding America's Harvest program for more than 20 years. According to Olive Garden General Manager Will Cerrud (via YouTube), the program started after local restaurant managers started donating surplus food to local charities; "We thought it would be something great to do and make it a program where all the restaurants would be included." At the end of each night, any leftover food that has been prepared but not been served to guests is picked up by local food programs. "It's something that our team members and managers can take pride in, knowing that we're helping out our communities. We're not just grabbing food and throwing it away," Cerrud said. "It shows our spirit of Italian generosity as well."

The initiative adds up. Between 2003 and 2019, the restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American cuisine donated 40 million pounds of food to hunger relief programs across the United States — enough food to create 400 meals per day.