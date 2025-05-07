The Trick For Making Sure The Breading Sticks To Your Onion Rings
If your only experience with onion rings has been the soggy, fast-food versions, it's time to take matters into your own hands. The crispiest homemade onion rings are easier to make than you think — and when done right, they're golden, flavorful, and probably much better than whatever you can find in a drive-thru. One of the trickiest parts, however, of making your own onion rings is getting the breading to stick to the onion rings, especially when frying. Luckily, there's an easy fix, and Food Republic spoke with John Politte — chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food" — to find out what that trick is.
"The thicker the batter, the better it sticks to [the onion rings]," Politte explained. That said, there's a fine line; batter that's too thick leads to a doughy exterior rather than a light, crispy shell. For the perfect sweet spot, aim for a consistency like pancake batter — substantial enough to cling, but loose enough to drip off the whisk.
Just as crucial as batter consistency, according to Politte, is the pre-batter flour coating: "Be sure to dredge the onion rings in flour before dipping them into the batter." This light dusting helps the batter stick to the onion rather than sliding off in the fryer. For even more crunch, try a double dredge of flour and batter — a rule you should also always follow for crunchy fried chicken.
Setting yourself up for onion ring success
Before you mix your batter, there are a few crucial steps to consider that can make or break your dish. First, start with the right type of onion. Most chefs — including John Politte — recommend yellow or sweet onions like Vidalia or Walla Walla for their mild and slightly sweet flavor. If you only have white or red onions on hand, they'll still work, but expect a sharper, spicier taste in the final result.
Next, don't just slice and bread. Politte suggests soaking the onions in cold, salted water for 30 minutes before breading and frying. "This step will soften the sharp taste of the onions and help them become crispy when cooked," he explained. "You can also soak them in buttermilk for added flavor and better breading."
Another easily overlooked prep step is removing the thin membrane on the inside of each ring. If left intact, it can cause the batter to slip or tear during frying. One trick to make this somewhat tedious process easier is freezing the onion rings for an hour (an onion cooking hack you'll wish you knew sooner). The cold helps break down the membrane's cell structure, making it easier to peel. Once it's time for the onion rings to be breaded, mix together plain flour, corn flour (for extra crunch), baking powder, spices, and sparkling water (or beer). Dredge the rings in flour first, then into the batter, and fry until crisp and golden — about four minutes.