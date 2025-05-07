The Trick For Making Sure The Breading Sticks To Your Onion Rings

If your only experience with onion rings has been the soggy, fast-food versions, it's time to take matters into your own hands. The crispiest homemade onion rings are easier to make than you think — and when done right, they're golden, flavorful, and probably much better than whatever you can find in a drive-thru. One of the trickiest parts, however, of making your own onion rings is getting the breading to stick to the onion rings, especially when frying. Luckily, there's an easy fix, and Food Republic spoke with John Politte — chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food" — to find out what that trick is.

"The thicker the batter, the better it sticks to [the onion rings]," Politte explained. That said, there's a fine line; batter that's too thick leads to a doughy exterior rather than a light, crispy shell. For the perfect sweet spot, aim for a consistency like pancake batter — substantial enough to cling, but loose enough to drip off the whisk.

Just as crucial as batter consistency, according to Politte, is the pre-batter flour coating: "Be sure to dredge the onion rings in flour before dipping them into the batter." This light dusting helps the batter stick to the onion rather than sliding off in the fryer. For even more crunch, try a double dredge of flour and batter — a rule you should also always follow for crunchy fried chicken.