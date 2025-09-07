The Texas Roadhouse Side We Ranked First Is A Classic

Texas Roadhouse is a beloved culinary institution and the number-one casual chain restaurant in the U.S. Founded in 1993, this all-American steakhouse is known for its lively atmosphere, friendly service, and a menu that celebrates delicious Texas cuisine. The restaurant prides itself on prioritizing fresh, high-quality steaks that deliver an authentic taste of Southern-style cooking. But what about its sides? We had a taste tester rank all 16 of Texas Roadhouse's side dishes, and after careful consideration, her verdict for the best one went to the ultimate comfort food and perfect accompaniment for any steak: mashed potatoes.

Buttery, creamy (even with skins included), perfectly seasoned, and so good they hardly need gravy (even though our reviewer noted that the gravy was also delicious), the mashed potatoes were an easy top pick. Alongside their delicious taste, they also came at the reasonable price of $3.49, which makes them not only tasty, but an excellent value for your money, too. Compared to the lowest-ranked side on our list — steamed vegetables — the contrasts are clear. The mashed potatoes are fresh, deeply flavorful, and satisfying, while our reviewer described the steamed vegetables as bland and overcooked, even though both were the same price. So, the next time you're debating what side to get at Texas Roadhouse, we think the mashed potatoes are a no-brainer.