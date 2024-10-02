Did TGI Fridays Invent Potato Skins?

You've likely seen potato skins on the appetizer menu at TGI Fridays (and also the branded boxed options in the freezer section of your grocery store), but what's the chain's connection to the popular dish? TGI Fridays has been known to take ownership for inventing the app — as in this 2018 tweet stating that the chain created the skins back in 1974 — but is that origin story actually true?

In actuality, TGI Fridays' timeline doesn't seem to align with some other potato skin accounts. For instance, there's a well-known story that the dish was actually created three years earlier by Chicago restaurateur Richard Melman.

Melman opened the city's popular burger joint R.J. Grunts in 1971, and it's widely known to have been one of the first restaurants to offer potato skins on the menu. According to Melman, he had the idea after learning about sailors who ate the skins of potatoes to fight off illness in a radio broadcast. Inspired by the story, he decided to get in his kitchen and play around with recipe ideas until he came up with the potato skin we know today.

So while TGI Fridays may have helped catapult the app into the stratosphere — and onto Super Bowl snack tables everywhere — it doesn't look like the chain actually invented them. But really, it doesn't matter who created them — we're just happy to live in a world where they exist.